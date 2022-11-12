Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Eastern Kentucky

Analysis of Jacksonville State’s 42-17 win over Eastern Kentucky:
Offense: A-
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 7:02 pm
Quarterback Zion Webb accounted for 259 total yards and two touchdowns in his final home game, and running back Ron Wiggins rushed for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown.
Defense: B
JSU gets highest marks for two red-zone stops, one on the game’s first drive and another in the third quarter. EKU settled for field goals both times … one Patrick Nations miss from 37 yards and a make from 27. Kolbi Fuqua made a literal shoestring catch for an interception. Fuqua’s strip sack and Curley Young’s recovery at the end of the third quarter set up Pat Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown run at 14:30 of the fourth.
Special teams: B+
Alen Karajic missed a field goal but made all five extra points and kicked three touchbacks to extend his school-record total to 51 this season Jack Dawson’s 60-yard punt pinned EKU inside its 1-yard line in the third quarter. Coupled with a 13-yard shank by EKU’s Jeremy Edwards, it set up Matt LaRoche’s 5-yard touchdown run at 1:21.
Coaching: A
JSU played arguably its best three-phase half of the season two weeks ago at Austin Peay, and it carried through an open date and into Saturday’s game with EKU. The Gamecocks did it without two of its best players, injured running back Anwar Lewis and injured linebacker Markail Benton.
Overall: A
JSU is 8-2 in Rich Rodriguez’s first season as head coach and one victory away from celebrating an unofficial ASUN conference title.
— Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
