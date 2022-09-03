 Skip to main content
Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Davidson

JSU Davidson Action BW 004.JPG

JSU wide receiver Sterling Galban catches a touchdown pass from Zion Webb during the JSU vs Davidson game Saturday. Photo by Bill Wilson.

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 35-17 victory over Davidson compare to ours?

Offense: B

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.