Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Davidson

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 35-17 victory over Davidson compare to ours?
Offense: B
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 4:07 pm
How do your thoughts about JSU’s 35-17 victory over Davidson compare to ours?
Offense: B
The Gamecocks put up a strong first half, which featured two of quarterback Zion Webb’s three rushing touchdowns and both of his touchdown passes. A turnover contributed JSU’s third-quarter stall, however, as Davidson closed to within 28-17.
Defense: B
JSU bent a lot against Davidson’s option attack but didn’t break nearly enough for the Wildcats to seriously threaten the Gamecocks. Lots of yards. Lots of possession time. Not enough points.
Special teams: A-
Michael Pettway’s 71-yard kickoff return set up a JSU score, and J-Rock Swain’s recovery of a dropped punt snap set up another. JSU came close to blocking Davidson’s punts. Brenton King’s missed field goal from 39 yards was the only glitch.
Coaching: A
JSU made adjustments. The same play that saw Mark McCurdy go uncovered for a 25-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter got covered when Davidson went to the well again on fourth down, in the fourth quarter.
Overall: B
Davidson clearly saw things on film from JSU’s opener against Stephen F. Austin, most notably the chance to knock down Webb’s passes at the line of scrimmage. Three of his passes got tipped, one resulting in an interception. Still, JSU found a way to win big when the numbers say they didn’t exactly play their game.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.