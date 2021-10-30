Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Central Arkansas

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 38-14 loss to Central Arkansas compare to ours?
Offense: D
JSU moved the ball, gaining 398 yards, but three turnovers, two going for UCA touchdowns, scratched any good JSU’s offense did. Seven false-start penalties didn't help, either.
Defense: D
JSU’s defense kept the Gamecocks in the game most of the day, but Stevaunte Tullis’ crucial conduct penalty on an incomplete third-down pass in the end zone helped UCA score the dagger touchdown.
Special teams: C
JSU averaged 37.7 yards on three punts but didn’t get much out of the return game. Had Alen Karajic been given a chance to kick a field goal or two when JSU went for it on fourth downs in UCA territory, maybe JSU could’ve kept the pressure on.
Coaching: C
One can’t blame coaches for the rash of injuries that continues to haunt JSU, but the problems see baked into the cake. Solutions to red-zone problems just don’t seem apparent.
Overall: F
Bottom line: JSU is out of the playoff picture for the second time in three years.
—Joe Medley