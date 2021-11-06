You are the owner of this article.
Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Abilene Christian

JSU Abilene Christian action

Jacksonville State's Josh Samuel runs by Abilene Christian's Ryan Stapp during the JSU vs Abilene Christian NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 40-25 victory over Abilene Christian compare to ours? 

Offense: A

JSU gained a season-high 497 total yards and 272 rushing yards. Zerrick Cooper threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Samuel rushed for 119 yards and two scores.

Defense: C

JSU gave up 405 total yards and some big plays, but the Gamecocks also came up with their fifth defensive touchdown of the season and two more interceptions.

Special teams: B-

Josh Dawson averaged 34.5 yards on punts, and Alen Karajic kicked field goals of 30 and 21 yards.

Coaching: A

In the last game of John Grass' eight years as head coach, he left his alma mater with a gem.

Overall: A

The numbers say it all on a pitch-perfect day for Grass to end his tenure. 

—Joe Medley

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

