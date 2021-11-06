Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Abilene Christian

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 40-25 victory over Abilene Christian compare to ours?
Offense: A
JSU gained a season-high 497 total yards and 272 rushing yards. Zerrick Cooper threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Samuel rushed for 119 yards and two scores.
Defense: C
JSU gave up 405 total yards and some big plays, but the Gamecocks also came up with their fifth defensive touchdown of the season and two more interceptions.
Special teams: B-
Josh Dawson averaged 34.5 yards on punts, and Alen Karajic kicked field goals of 30 and 21 yards.
Coaching: A
In the last game of John Grass' eight years as head coach, he left his alma mater with a gem.
Overall: A
The numbers say it all on a pitch-perfect day for Grass to end his tenure.
—Joe Medley