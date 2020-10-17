Report card: Grading JSU's offense, defense, coaching in victory over Mercer

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State prevailed in a plodding game of keepaway with North Alabama 24-17 on Saturday:
Offense: B
It’s become clear that JSU does not have the big-play offense it had with wide receivers Josh Pearson and Jamari Hester, but the Gamecocks showed Saturday they can play possession ball. After giving up a 44-20 play disadvantage in the first half, JSU took what the defense gave and held a 42-21 edge in the second half. A couple of big passes to Trae Barry and effective slants to Dave Russell III, Quan Charleston and Logan McVay proved all the passing game JSU needed.
Defense: B
“B,” as in bend but don’t break. JSU’s defense gave up key penalties on UNA’s opening scoring drive but otherwise made the Lions work for every point. In a grinding, possession-oriented game, JSU held the Lions to 46 plays after UNA’s first possession. Safety Nicario Harper ended the game with his interception on UNA quarterback Blake Dever’s Hail Mary attempt.
Special teams: A
Kicker Alen Karajic continued to underscore the difference between 2019 and 2020 for JSU, hitting a 36-yard field goal to give JSU a touchdown lead in the fourth quarter. He hit it by a mile, and that’s a mile’s difference from a year ago, when JSU would’ve had to go for it in fourth down in that same situation. Also, Preston Knight averaged 43 yards on two punts, and JSU gave up no return yards.
Coaching: A
Long-time assistant Jimmy Ogle took the helm as seventh-year head coach John Grass sat home, after testing positive for COVID-19. Ogle found a way to flip the script on UNA and dominate possession in the second half and produce good balance, with JSU gaining 244 passing yards and 145 rushing yards.
Overall: A
Again, JSU fought through an unusual circumstance, with Grass back at home. The Gamecocks took a punch then took control on the road. It wasn’t a performance sprinkled with lots of big plays, but it was a victory over a historic rival and another reason for JSU fans to smile at a time when everyone needs one.