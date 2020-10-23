Report card: Grading JSU's offense, defense, coaching in victory over Florida International

Jacksonville State bull-rushed past Florida International 19-10 on the road Friday in a game that wasn't as close as the score:
Offense: B+
The run game was spectacular. At this time last year, the offensive line was young and struggling, but the Gamecocks are strong up front this year, just as they were during the championship seasons under head coach John Grass. Zion Webb was solid off the bench after starter Zerrick Cooper broke his leg. Webb wasn't 100 percent, either, as he dealt with a sprained knee. We're counting off a letter grade, however, for missing some touchdown opportunities.
Defense: A
The Gamecocks allowed only six first downs to an FBS offense. Sure, Florida International isn't a great FBS team, but it's a program that has more scholarships to give. JSU safety Nicario Harper, a transfer from Southern Mississippi, has turned into a real bright spot for the Gamecocks. He had seven tackles. Robert Johnson recovered a fumble.
Special teams: B-
Kicker Alen Karajic hit four of five field goals, and Preston Knight had a solid night -- not only punting but in holding for Karajic. The one big special teams drawback was trying to field a punt at the 2-yard line, losing the ball and then recovering it just ahead of the FIU coverage team arriving. That was near disaster. Karajic was excellent on kickoffs, too, as he didn't allow FIU to return the ball.
Coaching: A
John Grass was back on the sideline after missing last week because of COVID-19 protocols. He and his staff had an excellent game plan, by emphasizing the run over the pass. When JSU returned to campus in August for preseason practice, Grass wanted his team to play physical upfront, and games like this are the result.
Overall: A
Again, FIU isn't a world-beater, but getting this kind of win on the road means plenty for JSU. The Gamecocks were physically better than FIU, and this team looks strong heading into Ohio Valley Conference play, which begins Feb. 21 at Tennessee State.