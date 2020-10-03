Report card: Grading JSU's offense, defense, coaching in loss at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — How one see’s Jacksonville State’s 41-24 loss at Florida State is relative.
Relative to it being JSU’s first game of 2020 and FSU’s third, and relative to the two programs’ place on the college football food chain, JSU came away with lots of positives:
Offense: B
Quarterback Zerrick Cooper was Mr. Efficiency, completing 22 of 30 passes for 232 yards. His one interception and two sacks came after FSU claimed the lead in the third quarter, all but forcing JSU to abandon the passing game. He did not get touchdown pass No. 61, which would tie Ed Lett on the school’s all-time list, but he took what he could with a depleted receiver corps.
Defense: C
Yes, JSU gave up 529 yards, but that came after the Gamecocks forced FSU to bench the quarterback who started this game, Tate Rodemaker. Jordan Travis brought a much more dual-threat look, and FSU wore the Gamecocks down. But give JSU’s defense credit for helping to keep hope alive in this game, thanks to Kolbi Fuqua’s pick-6 in the first quarter.
Special teams: C
New kicker Alen Karajic and punter Preston Knight held up their ends. Knight had a strong game, averaging 49.2 yards on five tries. The ding comes on kickoff coverage, where JSU gave up 109 yards in four attempts, including a 37-yarder.
Coaching: B
JSU’s coaching staff deserves credit for finding a way to keep JSU in a game where talent says it was overmatched. The rub comes in the inability to find answers, after FSU switched quarterbacks to Travis, who brought more of a running threat and an accurate arm. Perhaps there weren’t answers to be found.
Overall: A-
JSU went to Florida State and played a Power 5 opponent well for three quarters. The Gamecocks left plenty of reasons to think they will fare well against FCS competition.