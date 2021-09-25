Report card: Grading JSU's loss to UT-Martin

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 34-31 loss to Tennessee-Martin compared to ours?
Offense: C-
With Zerrick Cooper at quarterback and an opponent that doesn’t defend the pass well, JSU managed three offensive touchdowns.
Defense: C-
JSU gave up 426 total yards and couldn’t make a stop in the crucial stretch from late third quarter on. If Jaylen Swain doesn’t get his second defensive TD in two weeks, this game and grade looks worse.
Special teams: C
Alen Karajic missed two 50-plus-yard field goals that wound up being the difference. He appeared to make the first, but officials blew the play dead for the end of the first quarter as the ball sailed through the uprights. Punter Jack Dawson averaged 42.7 yards on three tries.
Coaching: D
It took too long for JSU to adjust to UTM’s coverage in the second half. JSU also could’ve gone to the run game more but wound up with 91 rushing yards.
Overall: F
JSU must maximize and minimize ... maximize drives and minimize opponents' drives. Cooper’s return didn’t make enough of a difference, and the Gamecocks ran out of defensive TDs to paper over third-down problems.
—Joe Medley