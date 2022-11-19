Report card: Grading JSU’s performance at Central Arkansas

Analysis of Jacksonville State’s 40-17 victory at Central Arkansas:
Offense: B
Analysis of Jacksonville State’s 40-17 victory at Central Arkansas:
Offense: B
But for failures in scoring position, including a Zion Webb interception in the first quarter, the Gamecocks could’ve scored more. Still, solid performance for a team that's scored 40 or more points six times this season, including four of the last five games.
Defense: B-
JSU gave up a lot of yards, but two defensive fumble recoveries made it hard for UCA to turn yards into momentum.
Special teams: A-
One miss in the kicking game, and JSU made big plays, blocking a punt out of the end zone for a safety and recovering two UCA fumbles on consecutive kickoffs.
Coaching: A
Rich Rodriguez’s grade for his first season as JSU’s head coach. He took over a team that finished 5-6 in 2021 and led the Gamecocks to a 9-2 finish, 5-0 in ASUN play.
Overall: A
In the big picture, JSU celebrated its final season in FCS football as a conference champion. A year after a coaching transition, JSU looked more like a team that’s ready to move up.
— Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
