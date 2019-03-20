More links:
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State assistant football coach William Green recalls March 19, 2018, vividly when the tornado hit campus.
He was outside the JSU fieldhouse, but the door was locked. He tried to call fellow assistant coach Cody Wells to come let him inside, but his cell phone was out because of the weather.
With the tornado coming up the street, he fumbled for his keys before finding the right one to unlock the door.
Green, Wells and others rode out the tornado on the bottom floor of the building.
Green is entering his third season as JSU's defensive line coach. He was a JSU graduate assistant in 2014 and 2015 before serving as a defensive graduate assistant at Florida in 2016.
Green played for JSU head coach John Grass as Spain Park High School, making all-state as a senior in 2007. He played at Florida in 2008-11 and was part of the Gators' national championship team in 2008.
After a recent practice on a sunny day, Green recounted what the storm was like for him: