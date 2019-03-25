JACKSONVILLE —The March 19, 2018, tornado that hit the Jacksonville State campus cost baseball manager Ethan Bethune his apartment, some of his things and his truck.
He couldn't just call it a day and head back to his hometown of Rainsville.
Bethune, 21, stayed with the program, performing all of his typical duties. Meanwhile, he stayed at a hotel in Oxford, courtesy of the Jacksonville State athletics department. He remained there for nearly three months with days full of trying to help the baseball team and his school overcome the effects of the tornado.
Bethune took a break recently from practice to tell his story: