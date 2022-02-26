Ray of ASUN: JSU men upgrade historic league title to outright

JACKSONVILLE — Darian Adams checked out of the action in Jacksonville State’s 69-52 victory over North Alabama on Saturday to a passionate hug from his coach.
The Gamecocks were seconds away from clinching the outright ASUN regular-season title, their first regular-season conference title in the program’s Division I era. Adams, a sixth-year senior who started his college career as a redshirt at Troy, had waited a long time for this.
Adams and JSU coach Ray Harper shared a smile, and Harper reminded Adams of a conversation then had when Adams transferred to JSU before the 2020-21 season.
“Last year, when I came in, we always talked about getting us a ring,” Adams said. “I went to the tournament my last year at Troy, but I didn’t get to play, and this was just a last step to what we can accomplish now.
“He just told me what we talked about, and let’s get the next ring.”
JSU (20-9) opens ASUN tournament play at home in Thursday’s quarterfinal against an opponent to be determined between Kennesaw State and Eastern Kentucky.
The tournament will play out at campus sites. Depending on how far JSU advances, it could have three more home games.
This is JSU’s first season in the ASUN after leaving the Ohio Valley Conference, JSU’s conference home dating back to 2003.
“Any time you win a championship, it’s big,” said Harper, who dried off from his locker-room dousing as he reported for postgame interviews. “These kids worked hard, and we talked about it back in June that this was our goal. Anything less was a big disappointment.”
The Gamecocks celebrated with a net-cutting ceremony under the east goal in Pete Mathews Coliseum. After Harper cut free the last strands of net, the team posed for a picture in the foul lane.
Harper walked over to the media table and waved into the stands before hugging JSU basketball coaching legend Bill Jones, for whom JSU’s court is named and one of Harper’s biggest advocates during the 2016 coaching search.
JSU’s 20-win season is its fourth in Harper’s six seasons on the job.
“I knew when they hired him, he was going to do this,” Jones said. “It’s a matter of years. He had another chance, I think maybe, in the COVID year, but he can coach. There’s no question about that.
“They’ve got talent this year, and the biggest thing, he utilizes that. He keeps finding combinations, and they’ll start off a little slow in some games, but he always finds a way. He’s as good a coach as there is.”
Harper also coached JSU to its first conference-tournament title and NCAA Division I tournament appearance in 2017. That JSU team entered the season picked last in its division in the OVC and entered the league tournament with the fourth seed.
JSU’s men clinched a share of the ASUN title with an 81-68 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. Beating UNA on Saturday gave the Gamecocks (13-3 ASUN) a league-high 13 conference wins.
It comes in the same season that saw JSU’s women win the ASUN West Division title.
“It’s just an exciting day,” JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. “Our first year in this new conference, and we’re able to come away with the regular-season championship, and then our women also.
“It’s been a great year for us, from a basketball standpoint.”
JSU's Ray Harper cut down the net to celebrate JSU's first Division I regular-season conference title in men's basketball. pic.twitter.com/Hh8yv6ntOi— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 26, 2022
What to know
—As for the UNA game, Adams led four Gamecocks in double figures with 13 points. Demarre Kind added 11, and JSU got 10 apiece from Kayne Henry and Jalen Gibbs.
—The Gamecocks weathered a monster game from UNA’s Daniel Ortiz who dribble-drove his way to 21 first-half points and finished with 27 … four points shy of matching his career-high.
—While Ortiz had his way individually, JSU dominated in several team stats, with a 15-7 edge in points off turnovers and a 22-7 edge in points off the bench.
—While JSU clinched its fourth 20-win season under Harper, it was the Gamecocks’ first 2018-19. JSU went 13-19 the following season, followed by 18-9 and 18-9. Harper is 117-74 at JSU, 548-201 overall.
Who said
—Gibbs on adjustments while defending Ortiz, who cooled in the second half: “He was hitting tough shots, and coach said just keep playing defense, keep playing hard, and he’’ll get tired. Those shots won’t keep falling like that.”
—Adams on being part of JSU’s conference title: “It means a lot. We’ve worked so hard to get to be here. Everybody worked to win, and it happened for us, and we’re just happy to be in this position, to be in first place and have home-court advantage for the tournament.”
—Harper on JSU’s road to a league title: “We talked about how it’s going to be a marathon, and we had our bump in the road (losing three of four games from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12). We just kind of got together and said, ‘Look, we’re better than this.’”
Next up
—JSU will play host to a ASUN quarterfinal against an opponent to be determined Thursday at 6 p.m.