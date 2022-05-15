Ramirez's first career JSU home run sparks Gamecocks in win over Central Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State head coach Jim Case summed up the first home run of Javier Ramirez’s JSU career in one word: “Storybook.”
Ramirez’s fifth-inning solo shot jump-started a five-run outburst, and the Gamecocks held on to defeat Central Arkansas 8-7 at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Sunday.
A fired-up Ramirez, who entered the game with just 28 at-bats this season, was swamped by teammates after crossing home plate as T.J. Reeves placed the WWE championship belt given out after JSU home runs on his right shoulder.
The scene was an emotional one for Case.
“I’m emotional because of what kind of kid he is,” Case said. “He doesn’t play a lot, and he works as hard as he can. He tries to do anything he can to help other people. He gets his chance and he steps up there and he homers. It’s almost too much.
“Yesterday was a tough day for him. Senior Day, parents couldn’t make it, it’s a tough one. Last night I got to thinking, you know, ‘Give Javi a chance,’ and he took advantage of it. It definitely gave us a spark.”
Ramirez’s homer put JSU ahead 4-3, and the Gamecocks went on to score four more runs in the inning.
After Mason Maners reached with a bunt single, Reeves drove a ball to deep center. Central Arkansas’ Drew Sturgeon made a leaping attempt at the wall, but the ball dropped over the fence just to the right of the 403 sign. It was Reeves’ second home run in as many days and his eighth of the season.
Alex Carignan followed with a double and came around to score on Carson Crowe’s RBI single. Crowe advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Strachan.
The Gamecocks needed every one of those runs to hold off Central Arkansas. The Bears battered Tanner Jones for three runs in the seventh before Case turned to AJ Causey, who entered the game with runners on second and third and one out. The freshman closer got out of the jam with two straight strikeouts. Central Arkansas cut the deficit to 8-7 in the eighth, but Causey nailed down his eighth save of the season with minimal drama in the ninth, aside from a deep fly ball that Reeves snagged on the warning track.
“I’ve said this a lot this year, I wouldn’t want the ball in anyone else’s hands,” Case said. “I felt good with him being the guy.”
The win keeps the Gamecocks in the hunt for a berth in the ASUN Conference tournament. JSU (23-27, 16-11 ASUN) trails Central Arkansas (23-26, 17-10) and Lipscomb (31-20, 17-10) by one game and Eastern Kentucky (33-17, 18-9) by two in the West Division standings headed into the final weekend. The Gamecocks finish conference play at Bellarmine (11-39, 8-19), while Central Arkansas hosts Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb hosts North Alabama (12-37, 5-22). Only the top three in each division are guaranteed a spot in the tournament.
“These last two days, these last three games, really, they’ve been must-win games. Every game from here on out is a must-win game,” Reeves said. “Our back’s against the wall right now, but we’re just coming together right now, playing as a team, playing some good team baseball.”
What to know
—Causey allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk over 2⅔ innings and finished with three strikeouts. Dylan Hathcock picked up his second win of the season, allowing just two hits over three scoreless innings and striking out two. Trey Fortner allowed three hits over two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
—Cole Frederick extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a two-run home run in the first inning. The senior second baseman is hitting .414 during that steak.
—Isaac Alexander hit his first triple of the season in the second inning and scored on Breenen Norton’s RBI single.
—Manors finished the game 2-for-4. He now leads the team with a .338 batting average.
—Crowe broke out of an 0-for-28 slump by finishing 2-for-4. Carignan was also 2-for-4.
Who said
—Reeves on his home run: “When I hit it, I knew I got it good. I knew it had a chance to get out. Once he got to the fence and he jumped, I saw the ball drop, but I didn’t know where the ball dropped. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna keep running.’ And I look at the umpire, and the umpire is looking at me. He’s not really saying home run, or out, or safe or anything. So I was like, ‘Aight, keep running.’”
Next up
—JSU will close out its non-conference schedule Tuesday when it hosts Alabama State at 6 p.m. The Gamecocks will then head to Louisville, Ky., to close out ASUN play with a three-game series against Bellarmine.