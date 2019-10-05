JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State keeps turning its first-quarter blues into old news.
The 20th-ranked Gamecocks overcame a quick 17-point hole to beat Tennessee State 31-23 on Burgess-Snow Field on Saturday, extending their regular-season home winning streak to 32 games.
The string started after Tennessee State beat JSU on Oct. 12, 2013.
JSU upped to 4-2, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference while dropping TSU to 1-5, 0-2, but the victory come with more anxiety to start the game. The Gamecocks fell behind 17-0 with 4:27 left in the first quarter and trailed 17-3 at the break.
Opponents have outscored JSU 72-31 in the first quarter this season. That includes Eastern Washington’s 28-7 onslaught Sept. 14.
“We all know we have a talented team,” JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper said. “For some reason, it’s hard to come out first quarter and start fast, and we always preach that.”
JSU falling into a hole early again Saturday came after a week that saw JSU coach John Grass challenge his team’s toughness, among other things, after a 52-33 loss at Austin Peay on Sept. 28.
As it was against EWU, JSU overcame TSU’s fast start on the Gamecocks’ home field. Cooper hit on 25 of 39 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns, and the Gamecocks methodically seized control.
Grass saw JSU’s first-quarter blues Saturday as different from similar situations earlier this season.
“We had a lot of energy, ready to play,” he said. “I think our defensive guys were kind of shell shocked how good they are offensively.
“They have some playmakers. There’s a reason No. 3 (wide receiver Chris Rowland) leads the country in offense. He’s that good.”
Rowland rushed for 78 yards and a score and caught six passes for 113 yards and helped TSU build a 219-52 edge in total yards through one quarter.
But JSU finished the game nearly even, 467 yards to the Tigers’ 470. The Gamecocks gained 162 yards on the ground, their second-highest total of the season.
“The intensity we had in practice, Coach Grass made sure we paid more attention to detail,” said running back Michael Matthews, who led the Gamecocks with 67 yards and a touchdown. “The urgency was much better on the offensive line.”
JSU’s defense held TSU to three field goals and two fumbles in the Tigers’ final five trips into JSU’s red zone.
“We might bend, but we’re not going to break,” said linebacker Jalen Choice, who led JSU with 10 tackles. “We had to come together and come up with that.
“I just feel like everybody executed their job in the red zone. I feel like we play with more intensity in the red zone, more urgency, but we’ve got to have more urgency when we’re in the middle of the field.”
After Marlon Bridges and Zack Woodard stuffed DeMarco Corbin for a loss on third-and-one from JSU’s 16, Antonio Zita kicked a 34-yard field goal to put TSU up 23-17 at 8:57 of the third quarter.
From there, JSU completed its takeover. Cooper hit Josh Pearson on an 8-yard slant to give JSU its first lead, 24-23, at 2:43 of the third quarter.
It was Cooper’s 48th career touchdown pass, passing Eli Jenkins for second on the school’s all-time list. It was also Pearson’s second touchdown reception and 26th of his career, extending his school record.
Pearson caught seven passes for 87 yards and two scores.
JSU added Matthews’ 10-yard touchdown run to make it 31-23 with 7:18 to play, and the Gamecocks’ defense, came up with its last red-zone stop. Woodard sacked Cameron Rosehdahl, and Tacorrie Russell recovered the fumble at JSU’s 16-yard line to preserve the lead.
As bad as things looked for JSU in the first half, the Gamecocks were a missed field goal away from tying TSU and a Cooper fumble away from potentially taking the lead just before halftime. Instead, the Tigers led 20-17 after taking a 17-0 lead.
TSU scored almost immediately on Rowland’s 48-yard touchdown run, at 13:13 of the first quarter. Seth Rowland’s 27-yard run made it 14-0 at 10:01, and Zita’s 19-yard field goal completed the Tigers’ game-opening salvo.
They did it with big plays to key drives 75, 65 and 78 yards. Perhaps most agonizing for JSU’s defense were third-down conversions early in the drives.
On the drive leading to Zita’s field goal, JSU had the Tigers facing third down and 13 on their 17-yard one. Consecutive offsides penalties led to consecutive quick-snap, Rosendahl passes, and he hit the second for 40 yards to Chris Rowland.
However, JSU’s defense stiffened for two stands with its back to the wall, including Traco Williams’ fumble recovery on second down from JSU’s 18 in the second quarter and Zita’s 29-yard field goal, after the Tigers had second-and-goal at the 8.
“We definitely had to step up in the red zone a lot of times today,” said Russell, who came to JSU after playing his high school ball at Munford and Oxford. “It was really just us being more disciplined. A lot of times, we were undisciplined in times that extended drives.”
JSU’s offense awoke for Cooper’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Pearson at 9:48 of the second quarter and Cooper’s 42-yard lead to K.J. Stepherson at 3:21.
Bryant Wallace hit a 36-yard field goal at 1:39 of the first quarter but missed from 32 yards early in the second quarter.
JSU’s last drive of the half ended with Cooper fumbling on second-and-goal from the 8, after being sandwiched by three TSU defenders. The Tigers’ Justin Brown recovered with four seconds left, and Rosendahl took a knee to kill the clock.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but we got better as the game went on,” Grass said. “We were ready to play and had a great week. It wasn’t anything where we didn’t come out ready to play. They just played real well.”