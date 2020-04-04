PUMPING MORE IRON: Jax State unveils new weight room, athletic performance facility

Greg Seitz had hoped to make the opening of Jacksonville State's athletics weight room a bigger deal.
The restrictions on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those thoughts, but he hopes the photos the university released Saturday will give an idea of what kind of weight room that JSU athletes can use.
The facility and all the equipment will serve all 17 JSU men's and women's teams — not just football.
"It's a great space, and we think it will work well for us," Seitz, the JSU athletics director, said by phone while shopping for groceries Saturday.
The new performance center is 12,000 square feet and primarily a weight room, but there is space for other conditioning and training activities. It is the former gym at Stephenson Hall, which decades ago was the home of the Gamecocks' basketball program.
The previous weight room for athletics was in Kennamer and was 5,000 square feet.
JSU head strength and conditioning coach Gavin Hallford called the new facility a "game-changer."
"It's top-notch, and is the largest weight room in our conference and one of the largest among FCS schools," Hallford was quoted as saying in a news release. "The flooring company said this is the third-biggest floor in the country they have installed behind Clemson and Michigan. The size of this center gives us endless opportunities to change up our program and create versatility in our workouts."
Seitz said that when the university's recreation center opened in January 2019, that opened space inside the Stephenson gym for another use. Seitz said he asked university administration about moving the athletic weight facility into Stephenson.
The athletic department moved its offices from Kennamer Hall to Pete Mathews Coliseum, and the university's kinesiology department has moved into Kennamer. The Stephenson gym was used as a staging area for renovation of the space the kinesiology department needed.
Renovation of the Stephenson gym for the new weight room began in January. The renovation of the gym was completed in March, and the equipment was delivered last week.
"We've still got more we want to do," Seitz said. "We want to put up wall graphics later, but we wanted to get the weight room set up first."
Also, there is more equipment on the way, and later, JSU will open another area of 5,000 square feet, which will be located next to the main workout area. It will be a rehabilitation and recovery center for injured athletes.
According to a JSU news release, the weight room features 14 brand new custom Hammer Strength racks, a surround-sound and speaker system, more than 100 new barbell sets, more than 300 new Hammer Strength Olympic weights and two corner projectors and 12-foot video screens.
The 14 racks are double-sided, which will allow for 28 work stations.
The previous weight facility had 10 racks and a two-speaker sound system.