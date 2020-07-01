Pro baseball: With no minor league season, former JSU pitcher Adams works out, tries to stay busy

With no professional baseball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Jacksonville State pitcher Derrick Adams has played a lot of golf — a good bit more than he ordinarily would at this time of year.
"As much as I play, I should be on the PGA Tour," Adams said with a laugh by phone from his parent's home in Decatur.
An All-Ohio Valley Conference performer at JSU, Adams was entering his second year with the Kansas City Royals' organization, which chose him in the 27th round of the 2018 baseball draft. Adams had a solid season as a Royals minor leaguer in 2019. Playing for Idaho Falls of the Pioneer League, he posted a 2-1 record with a 2.54 ERA while working as a reliever.
Spring training was shut down because of the pandemic in March. With Minor League Baseball's announcement Wednesday that its 2020 season is canceled, Adams will have to wait a while longer to play games that count.
"I love baseball more than anybody, I'd almost say," Adams said. "That is my happy place. It's been nice to be home and spend some more time with my family and friends. Getting to play golf is fun, but really, I can't wait to get back on the field and start playing again."
He has stayed active with his baseball workouts during the shutdown.
"I've been able to throw," he said. "For the most part, the weather has been pretty nice here. I actually built my own mound here in the backyard and set up a net that I throw into, if I don't have a throwing partner for the day. I've been able to get everything done, so that's been good."
His former Jacksonville State teammates have helped, too, including pitcher Garrett Farmer (Orioles organization), catcher-third baseman Nic Gaddis (Mets organization) and infielder Clayton Daniel (Dodgers organization).
Adams said they've all offered encouragement to each other.
"Me and Garrett Farmer were throwing together every week for about a month or so," Adams said. "Nic Gaddis came and stayed the weekend with me. So, we got to get some work in together as well."
Even though he's working out and doing what he can to make himself a better pitcher, he said there's a difference between throwing on his own at home and throwing with the rest of the players at a team facility.
"It definitely hurt not being able to play this year because last year was a really good year, and I was really excited to get back at it," Adams said. "As far as development goes, it's a lot different. I'm not able to be around all those coaches and be able to compete as I usually would, but I'm still able to get my work in — make myself better as much as I can on my own."
Adams is continuing with the schedule, as he has since the shutdown happened. He figured Wednesday's announcement was coming, sooner or later.
"I think there's still a chance we might get to go to our spring training facilities or something and be able to get some work in, but as far as no season, we kind of saw that coming for some time now," he said.