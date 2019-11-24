JACKSONVILLE — The turnovers bothered Rick Pietri. So did the rebounding, transition defense, and the performance of the players off the bench.
But, hey, at least his Jacksonville State women's basketball team won by 22. It's better to be unhappy after a 22-point win, rather than a 22-point loss.
The Gamecocks beat NCAA Division II Fort Valley State 87-65 at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Sunday afternoon, giving Pietri reason to be at least a bit upbeat afterward.
"I thought we did some things really well. There are too many things we didn't," he said. "That part bothers me."
Then he added, "The pile of things we did well is bigger than the pile of things we didn't do well."
He didn't like the fact that JSU (3-3) made 22 turnovers against a team that he described as "athletic," but not big on applying much full-court pressure. Pietri said the average in women's basketball is 15 to 15.5.
Also, he said rebounding was a problem in recent road games at Troy and Alabama State. On Sunday, JSU outrebounded Fort Valley State 46-37, but he is hoping to sustain that.
What did JSU do well that pleased him? There's one in particular that could mean good things for the future — the play of 6-foot-3 center Winnie Kuimi, a freshman from Missouri City, Texas. She didn't play in the first five games of the season, as Pietri said she was too far behind to warrant putting her in games.
He said her practices have picked up, and she got a chance Sunday. In 12 minutes off the bench, she turned in six points and six rebounds. She didn't commit a turnover and made both of her shots from the field. She sank two of her four free throws.
'Today, she got a chance and she did some pretty good things with her chance," Pietri said. "Now, was it perfect? No, but there were some good things, too."
Could she play more soon? Pietri said he needed to watch the video of the game to judge her performance completely, but he added, "She made a case for herself to continue to use her."
What to know
—Senior guard/forward Destiney Elliott had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. SHe didn't make a turnover and sank all seven of her free throws.
—Junior guard Kiana Johnson made eight of her nine attempts from the field and finished with 17 points.
—Sophomore guard Yamia Johnson, who broke her nose, played with a mask to protect her injury. Even so, she scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Guard Taylor Hawks also had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Who said
—Pietri on the team's progress after six games: 'I'm not where I want to be after six games. I'm disappointed in that. You don't expect to be the team you're going to be in January when you're six games in. Six games in, I was hoping for more progress as a group. We've still got work to do."
—Pietri on how Kiana Johnson has been encouraged to be more aggressive on offense: "That's something we've asked her to do and have worked on."
Next up
—JSU will play in Miami on Friday against Northern Kentucky and against Oakland. The Gamecocks return home Dec. 8 at home against Clark Atlanta.