Peak Beak: JSU finds dominant form again, routs Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. — Jacksonville State’s Rich Rodriguez era got off to a blistering start against Stephen F. Austin, and that look of dominance returned Saturday.
The Gamecocks’ scored on all five first-half possessions while building a 21-point halftime lead, and they finished off a 52-21 victory in John L. Guidry Stadium.
JSU scored on its first eight possessions overall, touchdowns on the first seven, and held as much as a 52-14 lead The Gamecocks’ 35 first-half points marked their most in a half since 36 against Mississippi Valley State in 2018.
JSU (4-1) looked like a team transitioning to FBS should against a winless FCS team, and it was their most dominant look in weeks.
JSU beat then-No. 10 Stephen F. Austin 42-17 in a rain-shortened FCS Kickoff in Montgomery on Aug. 27, starting the Rodriguez era off resoundingly.
The Gamecocks’ best came in fits and spurts after that Option-oriented Davidson held the ball for more than 42 minutes against the Gamecocks a week later. Three long runs, two in the fourth quarter, broke open a defensive stalemate at Murray State.
Then came last week’s ugly day at FBS “Group of 5” member Tulsa. JSU trailed 40-3 at halftime and lost 54-17.
While JSU built its 35-14 halftime lead on the strength of 177 rushing yards, tight end Sean Brown made JSU fans remember predecessor Trae Barry.
Brown caught three passes for 105 yards, all in the first half. That included a 76-yard touchdown reception. Reminiscent of Barry, who transferred to Boston College ahead of the 2021 season, Brown broke uncovered behind Nicholls’ secondary, caught Zion Webb’s pass in stride and outraced his pursuers the final 35 yards to the goal line.
A week after playing a relief role at Tulsa, Webb’s shoulder and stomach problems abated enough for him to return to his starting role at Nicholls.
He played like a healthy quarterback, hitting on touchdown passes of 76 yards to Brown and 71 to Sterling Galban. Webb also ran for touchdowns of 10 and 28 yards.
He led JSU to touchdowns in its first seven possessions and finished with a 334.3 quarterback rating. That rating went as high as 512.4 in the first half.
Webb completed nine of 11 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He threw for 250-plus yards for the second time of his career and first since a victory at Tennessee State in March of 2021.
With an 81.8 completion percentage, Webb tied Coty Blanchard for seventh all time, minimum 10 passing attempts. Webb’s 28 yards per completion ranks second in school history, behind Montressa Kirby’s 34.8 against Sam Houston State in 1998.
Webb’s 22.9 yards per attempts broke his own school record of 15.9 against Davidson in the 2021 playoffs.
As well as JSU played on offense, maybe cornerback Jamari Jemison’s day most personified the difference a week made for JSU.
Jemison made one of JSU’s two first-half interceptions. Kolbi Fuqua had the other, and his return to the Nicholls’ 35-yard line set up JSU’s first touchdown, but back to Jemison.
The sophomore’s no-good, awful, brutal day at Tulsa last week saw a pass-interference call wipe out his end-zone interception. He got beaten for deep balls, and one he didn’t let A Tulsa receiver behind him resulted in disaster.
Jemison dove to attempt an interception near the goal line, only to tip the ball to a trailing Tulsa receiver for a touchdown.
Naturally, Jemison’s interception Saturday gave him something to remember after a week of forgetting.
