 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Peak Beak: JSU finds dominant form again, routs Nicholls

JSU-Nicholls 1

JSU quarterback Zion Webb runs for yardage against Nicholls on Saturday en route to one of his finest performances as a Gamecock.

 JSU photo

THIBODAUX, La. — Jacksonville State’s Rich Rodriguez era got off to a blistering start against Stephen F. Austin, and that look of dominance returned Saturday.

The Gamecocks’ scored on all five first-half possessions while building a 21-point halftime lead, and they finished off a 52-21 victory in John L. Guidry Stadium.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.