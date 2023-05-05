 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Pair of Jax State anglers win College Series event in Louisiana

JSU anglers

Seth Elkins and Dale Hansard of Jacksonville State University won the Strike King Bassmaster College Series at Red River with a two-day total of 29 pounds, 9 ounces.

 Photo courtesy of B.A.S.S.

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Seth Elkins and Dale Hansard burned an estimated 80 gallons of gas over two days of the Strike King Bassmaster College Series on the Red River.

It was worth every last drop.