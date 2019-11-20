JACKSONVILLE — Before hitting the weight room for a Monday afternoon workout, several Jacksonville State volleyball players were asking a staff member about when they might get their championship rings.
It wasn't going to be immediately. After all, their ring sizes haven't been determined yet.
"Maybe softball could let us borrow their ring sizer," one team member joked, referring to the JSU softball team having gotten championship rings in each of the last four years.
There's a more immediate prize for winning the Ohio Valley Conference regular season — the Gamecocks will get to host the league tournament. This is the event that determines who gets the OVC's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
"It gives us an edge," senior Maddie Cloutier said. "Being able to sleep in your own bed is way better than having to sleep in a hotel. You get to stick to your more normal routine. All of our matches will be at 6 p.m., which is what time we regularly play on Friday nights. We'll be able to stick to our normal routine, which I think is huge. Traveling takes a lot out of you."
Jacksonville State (19-9, 13-3 OVC) will face eighth-seeded Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (14-14, 9-7) in the first round Thursday at 6 p.m. A win there would put JSU into a Friday semifinal match at 6 p.m. The finals are Saturday at 6 p.m. All matches are at Pete Mathews Coliseum, where the Gamecocks were 7-1 against OVC competition this season.
JSU clinched the league championship and the top seed with a 3-1 win over Tennessee State at home Saturday.
"Our fans have really showed up in big games when we've played at home," Cloutier said. "When we played Murray at home, we had one of the largest crowds ever for a volleyball. This weekend, we had a huge crowd to cheer us on. So I think our fans will show up. I think Jacksonville is excited to finally host."
JSU has done well in the past when it has hosted the tournament. The Gamecocks hosted and won in 2006 and 2009. In 2007, JSU hosted and lost to Tennessee State in the semifinals. JSU also won the tournament in 2005 when Charleston, Ill., was the host.
That 2009 team also is the last OVC team to win a match in the NCAA tournament. That year, the Gamecocks beat Florida A&M in the first round before falling to Florida State.
Since then, there was a dry spell for JSU in the OVC tournament. From 2010-17, the Gamecocks didn't win a tourney match. Last year, they reached the semifinals, beating SIUE in the first round 3-0 before falling to Austin Peay 3-1.
"It's huge just to be able to play on a court we're used to and not have to travel six, seven hours to play again," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "Hopefully, we'll have a big crowd and have the community come out and support us. I think that will be big to play on our home court and play in front of a lot of fans.
"The goal all along was to try to get the regular-season championship and the conference tournament so it feels great to have that second piece of the puzzle be here at home."
JSU junior Kaylie Milton emphasized that the Gamecocks realize the journey isn't done just because they won the regular-season crown.
"We've never taken a day off in practice," she said. "We've worked every single day. Even though we won this last weekend, we're still going to bring it today and every day this week until we win the OVC championship to go to the NCAA tournament."
OVC tournament pairings
First round, Thursday
Match 1: No. 3 Murray State vs. No. 6 Tennessee-Martin, 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 2 Southeast Missouri vs. No. 7 Tennessee Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Match 3: No. 4 Morehead State vs. No. 5 Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.
Match 4: No. 1 Jacksonville State vs. No. 8 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, Friday
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Finals
Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m.