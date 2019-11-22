JACKSONVILLE — How do you compete with a team that is so good at grinding down opponents when it gets a lead?
Never let them get a lead.
Playing in the Ohio Valley Conference volleyball tournament semifinals, fourth-seeded Morehead State scored the first four points and kept the advantage for much of the night in sweeping top-seeded Jacksonville State 3-0.
JSU had won both regular-season meetings with Morehead State, but the Eagles came out determined and aggressive from the start.
"I think the start was everything," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "If we get off to a good start, then they start doubting because we had beaten them twice, and we start gaining that energy. We never could really get it going."
Morehead State led the whole way in taking the first set 25-20. JSU won the first point in the second set but Morehead scored the next three and never trailed again in winning 25-23. In the third set, JSU started strong and led 7-4, 9-6 and 10-8 on Lena Kindermann's kill. Morehead took the next three points to seize the lead and never gave it back, winning the final set 25-20.
"Volleyball is a game of momentum, and it's hard to get the momentum back once their team has got it," senior Sadie Anderson said. "We had chances definitely to get the momentum back, but we never did. To be completely honest, they just outplayed us tonight. I felt like we tried hard. The effort was there, but they just out-executed us at crucial times."
In that final set, Morehead pushed the lead to 23-19. JSU first-team All-OVC performer Kaylee Frear got a kill for what turned out to be the final Gamecocks point of the season.
That made it 23-20, but Morehead's Olivia Lohmeier got consecutive kills that JSU couldn't return, and that ended the match.
"Unfortunately, they outplayed us in every aspect of the game tonight," Garvey said. "Serve and serve receive, they were serving more aggressive than us. They were passing better than us, and if you have a team that passes the way they were passing, they're hard to stop because they had a lot of offensive weapons."
What to know
—Lohmeier, a first-team All-OVC player, finished with a match-high 15 kills. Teammate Lauren Rokey added 12.
—Kindermann and Anderson each had eight kills to pace JSU, while Kindermann added four blocks. Frear added seven. Kaylie Milton contributed five kills and a team-high 13 digs. Shayla Schmidt, a senior, had three kills and four blocks.
—Lexie Libs had 24 assists for JSU, two kills and six digs. Erin Carmichael contributed 10 digs.
Who said
—Garvey on reminding his team about its accomplishments this season, including winning 20 matches and the OVC regular season: "Today was definitely disappointing because we had goals of trying to win both, regular season and conference tournament. Not quite getting both, it's disappointing, but I told the girls in the locker room they still have to be super proud of the season they had."
—Garvey on the reaction from previous members of the program on JSU winning its first OVC regular-season crown since 2009: "I've gotten texts from alumni and past coaches saying they're super proud of us. They're glad we got the program back on top where they wanted. I think there's still a lot to be proud of, even though today is tough."
—Garvey on the team next year, even though it loses seniors Maddie Cloutier, Frear, Schmidt and Anderson: "Next year this is still going to be a really good team. We'll be a little younger, but we have an awesome recruiting class coming in with a lot of really good players. Then, we have a lot of key pieces coming back next year. Our goal will always be the same — to try to win a title."
—Anderson on how she and the other seniors re-established JSU volleyball: "It's really cool when you look around the stands and we see a lot of people excited about JSU volleyball. I think that's a really cool impact the seniors have definitely started. Hopefully, the returning players will keep it going."
Next up
—JSU ended the season 20-10. Morehead State will face second-seeded Southeast Missouri, which beat third-seeded Murray State 3-2 in the other semifinal Friday. The finals are set for today at 6 p.m. at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum.