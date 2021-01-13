OVC volleyball: Defending champ JSU picked to finish second in preseason poll

The Ohio Valley Conferences volleyball coaches and sports information directors have picked Jacksonville State to finish second this season in the Ohio Valley Conference's preseason poll.
Southeast Missouri was selected first after receiving 10 first-place votes. JSU had five first-place votes. Third-place Morehead State received seven, and No. 4 Murray State got two.
JSU won the 2019 regular-season championship, while Southeast Missouri won the OVC's postseason tournament. The new regular season was set to begin this fall, but was postponed to the spring, beginning Feb. 7.
The schedule will include each OVC team playing 16 league matches over the course of eight weekends. OVC teams will play the same school on both Sunday and Monday. Also, the OVC postseason tournament has been trimmed from eight teams to four.
The Gamecocks will start their schedule with home matches against Southeast Missouri on Feb. 7 and 8 in a meeting of the two conference favorites.
JSU placed two players on the preseason all-OVC team: senior setter Lexie Libs and junior outside hitter Lena Kindermann.
Libs had 1,178 assists a season ago and was named the OVC's setter of the year. Kindermann had 367 kills and 61 blocks.
OVC volleyball preseason poll
1. Southeast Missouri (10 first-place votes), 222
2. Jacksonville State (5), 216
3. Morehead State (7), 214
4. Murray State (2), 180
5. Austin Peay, 160
6. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 137
t7. Tennessee Tech, 123
t7. UT Martin, 123
9. Tennessee State, 77
10. Eastern Kentucky, 53
11. Belmont, 48
12. Eastern Illinois, 31
Preseason all-OVC team
Maggie Adams, Southeast Missouri
Tara Beilsmith, Southeast Missouri .
Bridget Bessler, Morehead State
Taylor Dorsey, Tennessee Tech
Becca Fernandez, Murray State
Lena Kindermann, Jacksonville State
Lexie Libs, Jacksonville State
Olivia Lohmeier, Morehead State
Laney Malloy, Southeast Missouri
Brooke Moore, Austin Peay
Claire Ochs, Southeast Missouri
Lauren Rokey, Morehead State
Ali Verzani, Tennessee Tech
Logan Wallick, UT Martin