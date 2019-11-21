JACKSONVILLE — Maybe nobody symbolizes the resurgence of Jacksonville State volleyball better than junior Kaylie Milton.
JSU coach Todd Garvey said that when he arrived on campus two years ago, Milton lacked confidence in herself. That hardly seemed the case Thursday night as Milton — playing with what Garvey called "swagger and energy" — helped pace the top-seeded Gamecocks to a 3-0 win over eight-seeded Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the OVC tournament first round.
She put away a team-high 14 kills for the tournament host Gamecocks, including at some of the most critical times of the match. When JSU won the first set 32-30, SIUE actually held set point in three instances. On the third and final instance, Milton swatted it away with a kill.
After winning the second set 25-16, JSU trailed 22-19 in the third. Kaylee Frear got a kill, SIUE served long, and Milton delivered another kill to tie it 22-22. After an SIUE point, Milton's block made it 23-23. Another SIUE error made it 24-23, and then Frear and Sadie Anderson put up a wall when SIUE tried one last time to get the ball across the net. That gave JSU a 25-23 win in the set.
"I think Kaylie has really grown a ton," Garvey said when asked about the impact Milton had on the match. "She goes out there and plays with a ton of fire and energy and is one of our leaders. It's night and day from the beginning of her sophomore year two years ago to now. To see her have that confidence, it's contagious to the team."
Milton wasn't the only star for JSU (20-9), which has found its way into the OVC semifinals for the second straight year. Before that, the Gamecocks hadn't gotten past the first round since 2009.
Against SIUE, they played especially well in critical junctures. In addition to finishing out the third set strong, the Gamecocks had to outlast a determined SIUE in the first set. JSU had five set points but couldn't convert until the last one.
"Our team is really good at never giving up," Milton said. "We're going to fight for every single point, and even when we're down, everyone still has confidence. Everyone is going to go up and swing as hard as they can, no matter what."
What to know
—JSU sophomore Lexie Libs, named the OVC's setter of the year Wednesday, had 38 assists, two kills and seven digs.
—Freer, a first-team All-OVC selection, had nine kills. Senior Sadie Anderson had seven kills, and Lena Kindermann, a first-team All-OVC choice, had six.
—Erin Carmichael had 13 digs, and Dani Steele added 12. Maddie Cloutier had six.
Who said
—Milton on her aggressive play Thursday night: "I've grown up always being a leader on the team, so I know when it comes down to pressure points, Lexie (Libs) is going to set me, and I know I've got to take care of the ball."
—Milton on the job Libs did as the setter: "Lexie is also a great leader. She's very vocal. She's very smart. She always eye-checks, which means she checks for where the middle blocker is, which ever way they're shading so she knows which way to set it away from the blockers."
—Senior Shayla Schmidt on the edge JSU had in the tight first and third sets: "Usually, when we get into close games, even if we're a little bit down, we start to make some kills and make some killer moves, it really brings the energy to the team. When one person screams, the other person screams, and everyone gets fueled up and fired up and it's really awesome to see."
—Garvey on why JSU played well in tough spots Thursday: "Everybody trusts each other to do their jobs, and in those pressure situations, it relieves a lot of pressure to know they're not in it by themselves. We play really good together offensively and defensively, and I think that in those tough times, that gives us extra confidence."
Next up
—JSU will face fourth-seeded Morehead State (23-8) today at 6 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Morehead advanced with 3-1 win over fifth-seeded Austin Peay. JSU and Morehead have played twice already this year, with the Gamecocks winning 3-2 at home and 3-0 at Morehead.
OVC tournament pairings
at Pete Mathews Coliseum, JSU
First round, Thursday
No. 3 Murray State 3, No. 6 Tennessee-Martin 0
No. 2 Southeast Missouri 3, No. 7 Tennessee Tech 1
No. 4 Morehead State 3, No. 5 Austin Peay 1
No. 1 Jacksonville State 3, No. 8 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 0
Semifinals, Friday
Murray State vs. Southeast Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Jacksonville State vs. Morehead State, 6 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.