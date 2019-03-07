EVANSVILLE, Ind. — UT Martin handed Jacksonville State their most important loss of the regular season, and early on, it looked like the Skyhawks might play spoiler for the Gamecocks again Thursday night in the OVC basketball tournament quarterfinals.
Then, JSU erased a 10-point halftime deficit to take the win 88-81 and move on to the semifinals against No. 2-seeded Murray State on Friday night.
“Give UT Martin a lot of credit, they played their tails off tonight, but our kids showed a lot of character to come back,” JSU coach Ray Harper said.
That first loss, a 66-64 defeat to the Skyhawks on Feb. 7, ensured the Gamecocks had to suit up Thursday night. The third-seeded Gamecocks finished one game back of the OVC co-champions in Murray State and Belmont, both of whom received byes into the semifinals.
JSU led by eight points in the first half, but, after JSU’s Jason Burnell picked up his second foul with 10:31 left, UT Martin outscored the Gamecocks 27-12 the rest of the way to take the advantage.
UT Martin’s Quintin Dove was the leading scorer the first time around against JSU with 21, and the 6-8 forward had an even bigger night to push the Gamecocks to the brink on Thursday. Dove set a new career high in scoring before the first half had even ended, putting up 29 points on 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the opening frame to lead the Skyhawks to a 43-33 advantage at halftime.
The Gamecocks quickly came back to tie it with 13:33 left, and a personal 11-0 run from Detrick Mostella gave JSU a 59-51 lead.
JSU managed to keep UT Martin at arms’ length the rest of the way, holding Dove to just six points after half and taking the game 88-81.
What to know
—Burnell had a great night for JSU after coming back in in the second half. The senior finished with 19 points, including 11 coming after the break. Mostella finished with 21, and Hunter scored 16.
—Former Gamecock Delfincko Bogan, who made his way to UT Martin after transferring, helped Dove in the scoring column with 16. Craig Randall II had 15 after being held scoreless at the break.
—The win sends JSU into the semifinals with a new Division I record for total wins with 24, breaking the mark set just last year when the Gamecocks finished 23-13.
—The last time Jacksonville State met up with UT Martin in an OVC tournament game was the 2017 finals, which resulted in a 66-55 win and OVC championship for Jacksonville State.
Who said
—Harper on UT Martin’s Dove: “He had 29 at the half, and I thought we did a better job in the second half of not allowing that. Once we made the adjustment on how we guard ball screens, and after that we did much better.”
—Harper on Mostella providing the spark for JSU: “I think he’s the best player in the OVC that doesn’t start. He was ready when his number was called. I couldn’t be happier for him, but we need him to be like that the next two nights as well.”
—Burnell on facing Murray State in the semifinals: “Us guys, we don’t forget that feeling of walking back into that locker room after losing to Murray State last year. I think that’s been one thing that’s been in out heads. We know what we’ve got to do to take care of business.”
Next up
—Jacksonville State moves on to face No.2 Seeded Murray State and NBA prospect Ja Morant in the tournament semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville State defeated the Racers 88-68 on Jan. 31 in the two teams’ lone matchup this season. Jacksonville State also met Murray State in last year’s OVC semifinals, falling 70-63 to the eventual tournament champions.