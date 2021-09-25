OVC-there: UT-Martin stuns JSU

JACKSONVILLE — The Ohio Valley Conference office has grimaced through school defections and announced school defections lately, but Tennessee-Martin gave its dwindling kingdom a smile Saturday.
Tulane transfer Keon Howard hit on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to complete the Skyhawks’ comeback from a 14-point deficit, and they stunned recent-former OVC member Jacksonville State 34-31 on Burgess-Snow Field.
JSU left the OVC after last season to join the ASUN, and the OVC has sued JSU for a $1 million exit fee the league says JSU owes.
Meanwhile, unranked UTM delivered a big blow to ninth-ranked JSU’s season two weeks after the Gamecocks pulled off a 20-17 upset of Florida State in Tallahassee. It could come back to haunt the Gamecocks, if they don't do well enough in AQ7 conference play.
"You've got to finish in the top of your conference," JSU coach John Grass said. "As strong as the conference is that we're playing in this year, if you finish at the top of your conference, you're going to be OK. You'll get an at-large bid if you don't win it.
"Our goal is to win it."
Where does JSU (2-2) go from here? It makes JSU's game at Kennesaw State next week more important.
"We've got to go up," JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper said. "That's the only way we can go."
UT-Martin (3-1) prevailed despite Cooper’s return from a one-week absence with a knee injury. The Gamecocks played without All-American offensive lineman Tylan Grable (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Pettway (turf toe).
While JSU's offense produced three touchdowns and Alen Karajic's 33-yard field goal, the Gamecocks also had three possessions that ended in UTM territory without points ... two missed field goals from 50-plus yards and a punt from the UTM 40.
The Gamecocks managed just 91 rushing yards on the day against a Skyhawks defense that loads the box to stop the run.
"The first half, we didn't get enough points out of the drives we had," Grass said. "Our inability to score in the red zone kind of hurt us all day. We should've had more of a lead in the first half than what we did.
"We'd get down there and stall out. It comes back to controlling the line of scrimmage. ... You get in the red zone, you've got to be able to run the ball."
UTM also won on the strength of Howard’s play. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns, including fourth-quarter touchdown connections of four and 54 yards to Zoe Roberts.
Howard also found Colton Dowell for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as UTM overcame a 14-0 lead JSU built in the first quarter.
JSU's defense met as a group for several minutes after the game.
"We've just got to finish," bandit and Oxford graduate Jaylen Swain said. "The big thing is finish. We've got to get off the field on third downs.
"That's the biggest problem right now. That was a problem last week."
Here are three things we learned:
1. Cooper returns
After missing JSU’s 27-24 victory over North Alabama last week with a sprained right MCL, Cooper started Saturday and played with a brace on his right leg.
If he still feels effects from the knee injury, suffered in practice Wednesday before the UNA game, it didn’t show. His 25-yard scramble on third and 10 got the drive for JSU’s first offensive touchdown going.
"The knee's good," Cooper said. "I'm one hundred percent. I'm just ready to go next week."
On Cooper’s touchdown pass to Ahmad Edwards to cap that seven-play, 60-yard drive, Cooper scrambled to his right, drew up a defender then threw over him to Edwards for the score.
That touchdown pass extended Cooper’s JSU career record to 64.
Cooper hit on 23 of 38 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He also ran for a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter to bring JSU within 34-31.
2. Going to Wells
While Damond Philyaw-Johnson made the catch heard ‘round college football two weeks ago to save JSU’s victory at Florida State, P.J. Wells made arguably the highlight-reel catch of the year in the second quarter Saturday.
Cooper eluded a rush, floated up in the pocket and threw into the seam for Wells. UTM corner Oshae Baker tripped Wells, drawing multiple flags for pass interference and sending Wells to the turf.
Wells hit the turn then turned his upper body to the ball, making the catch just inches off the turf for a 22-yard gain. JSU declined the penalty.
"I cleared to the second level of the defense, and I tried to cross the guy's face, and he tripped me," Wells said. "I saw Zerrick throw the ball, and I just stuck my hands out as far as I could and tried to focus as much as I could on the ball."
Wells went on to catch six passes for 93 yards, including his first career touchdown on a 30-yard strike from Cooper on a deep crossing pattern to put JSU up 24-13 at 2:57 of the third quarter.
3. Putting ‘D’ in TD
Swain scored his second defensive touchdown in as many games and JSU’s sixth defensive touchdown since the 2020-21 season started.
On the game’s first drive, JSU cornerback George Steele blitzed and sacked Keon Howard, jarring the ball loose. Swain picked up the fumble and raced 46 yards down the home sideline to put JSU up 7-0.
"It was a nickle-dime blitz," Swain said. "We ran it all week in practice. We knew it was going to come open, and he just hit the ball out, and the ball just bounced into my hands."
Swain, who lines up hand down and hand up as a bandit, dropped back into coverage against UNA and returned an interception 39 yards for a score.
As for the big picture following Saturday's disappointment, Swain said the defense must raise its level.
"We've got to set the standard real high and just run to the ball," he sad. "There were a couple of plays were we could've gotten the running back down, and he's dragging is five yards, six yards here.
"We've got to get him down and get off the field. If you can't tackle, you can't win football games."