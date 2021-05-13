OVC softball: EKU beats Austin Peay, sets up meeting with SEMO

OXFORD — Eastern Kentucky used three different pitchers to shut down Austin Peay 5-2 in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament Thursday.
The second-seeded Colonels (33-15) will face top-seeded Southeast Missouri in the winners' bracket Friday at 10 a.m., while third-seeded Austin Peay (27-15) will face fourth-seeded Jacksonville State (23-24) in an elimination game at 2 p.m.
EKU started Tori Peterson in the circle, but she pitched to only two batters. After that, EKU rotated Samantha Reynoso and Mollie Paulick in and out of the circle for the rest of the game, depending on the matchup. Reynoso played right field when not pitching, and Paulick was the designated player, which allowed her to go on and off the field when needed.
Head coach Jane Worthington rotated them seven times, including the final inning when Paulick replaced Reynoso to get the last two outs.
Peterson pitched one-third of an inning and didn't allow a run. Reynoso worked a total of 3⅓ innings and gave up five hits and one run. Paulick (11-1) pitched 3⅓ innings and got the win, as she was the pitcher of record when EKU took the lead for good in the third inning. She allowed four hits and one run.
Vanna Barron and Isabella Gonzalez each hit a home run to help pace EKU offensively.