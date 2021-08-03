OVC says it has filed suit to make JSU pay up

The Ohio Valley Conference says Jacksonville State is refusing to pay $1 million to leave the league this summer.
The OVC says it filed a lawsuit today in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County to enforce the payment of the exit fee, which the league says is required by the conference's constitution. The league says it also has filed a lawsuit in the Franklin Circuit Court in Kentucky against Eastern Kentucky University.
The league says JSU informed the OVC on Feb. 16, that it would leave the league June 30. EKU informed the OVC on Jan. 26. Both schools joined the ASUN Conference on July 1.
The OVC says that according to the league's constitution, schools that depart must pay an exit fee. The OVC added that JSU and EKU agreed to the payment of an exit fee.
“The contract for all our members regarding exit fees is clear,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche was quoted as saying in a news release by the league. “Eastern Kentucky University and Jacksonville State University agreed with the exit fees as part of the contract, and they voted in favor of those fees on multiple occasions. We expect them to honor their agreed-upon OVC commitments.”
DeBauche said that the amount of the exit fee is determined by the date of the notice provided and that because JSU and EKU provided less than two years' notice, the fee is $1 million.
According to the 28-page lawsuit, 50 percent of the exit fee is "payable immediately upon an institution's departure." The rest is due by June 30, 2022, according to the lawsuit.
The current amount and timetable were agreed upon by unanimous vote by OVC schools in 2017, according to the lawsuit.
“We are disappointed in the decision of both schools, and we expect them to do the right thing by fulfilling their contractual obligations," DeBauche was quoted as saying in the release. "EKU has been a member of the OVC since the conference’s founding in 1948 and JSU since 2003. They have benefited from their association with the OVC and with its fellow member institutions. To decide now that they don’t have to pay the fee not only violates their contract, it is unfair to the OVC’s member institutions, with whom these schools enjoyed long and mutually beneficial relationships.”