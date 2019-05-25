Next up, the NCAA tournament.
Top-seeded Jacksonville State cruised past Morehead State 10-3 on Saturday to clinch the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament.
That earned the Gamecocks the league's automatic NCAA berth. The NCAA baseball tournament selection show will be Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU. The 16 regional sites will be announced Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at NCAA.com and on NCAA social media platforms.
First, the Gamecocks celebrated their first OVC baseball tournament title since 2014.
Their reaction covered social media:
