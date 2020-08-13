OVC presidents meet, but no decision on fall sports; JSU's opener postponed

The Ohio Valley Conference presidents met Thursday evening but adjourned at about 7 p.m. without making a decision regarding fall sports.
The presidents will continue meeting today.
In the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision, 12 of the 13 conferences have called off fall sports. The Southland Conference and Southern Conference formally announced their decisions Thursday. For now, the OVC is the lone holdout.
Even if the OVC postpones or cancels fall sports, schools still have the possibility of playing some sort of non-conference football schedule.
Jacksonville State was set to open its football season at Florida International on Sept. 3, but FIU's president, Mark B. Rosenberg, announced Thursday morning that his school is postponing athletics until Sept. 16.
In addition, Jacksonville State’s home opener against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 19 is off. Southeastern Louisiana is part of the Southland Conference, which has canceled fall sports. League teams can still play nonconference games if they wish, but Southeastern Louisiana released a statement Thursday night saying it won’t.
“The Southland Conference Board of Directors voted yesterday to postpone our fall competition season to the spring," Southeastern Louisiana athletics director Jay Artigues said in a news release. “Southeastern Louisiana Athletics supports our league's decision. Our student-athletes' safety and well-being is first and foremost. We're prepared for an exciting and busy spring."
JSU director Greg Seitz said the Gamecocks and FIU still are planning to play this season.
"I'm in talks to get the first appropriate date," he said.
With the FIU game postponed, JSU's opener is scheduled to be Sept. 12 at North Alabama.
The FIU postponement was anticipated. On Tuesday, JSU suspended football practice for five days because of what Seitz called "the uncertainty of our fall schedule."
On Thursday morning, that uncertainty became clear with the release of FIU's announcement.
Because preseason practice is meticulously planned based on the date of the season opener and because the NCAA allowed certain workouts before preseason practice this year in light of the schedule upheaval caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Seitz and JSU head coach John Grass had allowed the players a break of five days.
The team will return to campus this weekend, and for now, the plan is to restart practice Monday. Classes at JSU begin Tuesday.
"With a pushback of that game, being rescheduled, I do think it's not a negative for us. It's a positive," Grass said. "I do feel like everybody involved has a concern about going to one of the hottest spots in the country in Miami and playing, so it gives you time to see how that's going to react when they get students back on campus and we get students back on campus and what happens with that. College football will be more directionally set after students get back on campus across the country."
Grass said JSU's players will be tested for COVID-19 when they return to campus.
"We have had some positive tests — not a large amount — that you deal with and move forward," Grass said. "You've got to have a plan for all that.
"We've taken every precaution we can take — social distancing, screening every day, all those things. Our trainers and university have done all they can do to create as good of a bubble as we can. The problem is nobody can create a bubble like the NBA has created, where they're testing every day and they're not coming in contact with other people. It's kind of hard to do that on a college campus."