NASHVILLE, Tenn. — JSU head football coach John Grass called a May 26 automobile accident involving him, his wife and children and another driver a “very big” scare.
Speaking publicly about the May 26 accident for the first time, Grass said neither he nor his wife and three children were admitted to the hospital. He called his concussion the worst of the family’s injuries.
A copy of the accident report, provided by the Anniston Police Department, said Grass, wife Jada and their three children were transported by private vehicle to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the other vehicle, 20-year-old Leah Jordan Leary of Talladega was transported by Anniston EMS to RMC.
According to the report, the Grasses, traveling in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, were stopped at a light in the southbound lane of McClellan Boulevard, at the intersection of Shipley Avenue, at 3:47 p.m. Central Time, when Leary’s 2008 Nissan Altima rear-ended them.
“You’re sitting at a red light and somebody hits you going 55, 60, it’ll impact you,” he said during Monday’s OVC Media Day activities. “That’s for sure. We feel very fortunate.”
July house cleaning
Defensive end Tre’ Threat is “still progressing” with a knee injury as JSU nears the July 30 start to preseason camp.
Otherwise, “we’re pretty healthy,” Grass said. “We’re as healthy as we’ve been going into a fall camp.”
Academically, the coach said the Gamecocks await the outcome of summer classes.
“We’ll know at the end of the summer,” Grass said. “We still have some finals to take.”
Abercrombie honored
The highlight of media day saw the OVC award its first courage award to Christion Abercrombie.
The Tennessee State linebacker, who transferred from Illinois, sustained a severe head injury in the Tigers’ game at Vanderbilt in September of last season. He underwent two surgeries and rehabilitation at Atlanta’s Shepherd Center before going home for the first time in December.
Abercrombie’s mother, Staci, announced in January that he would return to school to finish his sports management degree. On April 27, he took to the stage to announce the Tennessee Titans’ fifth-round draft pick.
OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche invited all players representing OVC schools Monday to join Abercrombie near the podium when recognizing him. All of the players posed with him for a group picture.
“I just want to thank all of you for your support and prayers,” he said. “I wish nothing but the best for the teams in this conference. Thanks for having me. Go big blue.”
OVC picks
The league released the head coaches/communication directors’ picks Monday. JSU was picked to win hits sixth straight league title, and quarterback Zerrick Cooper is the preseason pick for offensive player of the year.
Southeastern Missouri linebacker Zach Hall is the pick for defensive player of the year.
Seven JSU players made the preseason All-OVC team, including wide receiver Josh Pearson, tight end Trae Barry, offensive linemen Darius Anderson and Hunter Sosebee, linebacker Jalen Choice and safety Marlon Bridges.
Team picks were as follows: 1, JSU; 2, Southeast Missouri State; 3, Eastern Kentucky; 4, Austin Peay; 5, (tie) Murray State and Tennessee State; 7, Tennessee Martin; 8, Eastern Illinois; 9, Tennessee Tech.
JSU received all 15 first-place votes among media covering the OVC, the league announced last week. JSU got 14 of 18 first-place votes among coaches/communications directors.