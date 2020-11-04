OVC men's basketball: Jax State picked to finish seventh this season

Jacksonville State is picked to finish seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference basketball standings for this season.
Austin Peay and Murray State tied for first place in the predicted order of finish, which the OVC released today. The poll included the league's head men’s basketball coaches and communication directors.
Austin Peay's Terry Taylor was picked as the preseason men's basketball player of the year. No JSU player made the 10-player preseason all-OVC team.
2020-21 Preseason Predicted Order of Finish
1. Austin Peay (9 first-place votes) - 226 points
Murray State (10 first-place votes) - 226
3. Belmont (5) - 214
4. Eastern Kentucky - 173
5. Eastern Illinois - 153
6. Tennessee State - 139
7. Jacksonville State - 124
8. Morehead State - 87
9. Tennessee Tech - 84
10. UT Martin - 80
11. SIUE - 48
12. Southeast Missouri - 30
2020-21 Preseason All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team
Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay
Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky
Tevin Brown, Murray State
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Tre King, Eastern Kentucky
Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois
Parker Stewart, UT Martin
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois
K.J. Williams, Murray State
2020-21 Preseason OVC Player of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay