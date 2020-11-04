You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OVC men's basketball: Jax State picked to finish seventh this season

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State is picked to finish seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference basketball standings for this season.

Austin Peay and Murray State tied for first place in the predicted order of finish, which the OVC released today. The poll included the league's head men’s basketball coaches and communication directors.

Austin Peay's Terry Taylor was picked as the preseason men's basketball player of the year. No JSU player made the 10-player preseason all-OVC team.

2020-21 Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

1. Austin Peay (9 first-place votes) - 226 points

Murray State (10 first-place votes) - 226

3. Belmont (5) - 214

4. Eastern Kentucky - 173

5. Eastern Illinois - 153

6. Tennessee State - 139

7. Jacksonville State - 124

8. Morehead State - 87

9. Tennessee Tech - 84

10. UT Martin - 80

11. SIUE - 48

12. Southeast Missouri - 30

2020-21 Preseason All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team

Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay

Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky

Tevin Brown, Murray State

Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech

Tre King, Eastern Kentucky

Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State

Grayson Murphy, Belmont

Nick Muszynski, Belmont

Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois

Parker Stewart, UT Martin

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois

K.J. Williams, Murray State

2020-21 Preseason OVC Player of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Tags

Loading...
Loading...