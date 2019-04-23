MUSCLE SHOALS -- Jacksonville State won its third straight Ohio Valley Conference men's golf championship Tuesday by 11 strokes.
It marks the eighth overall championship for Jacksonville State, which has won titles in 2004, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Gamecocks are the first OVC team to win three straight titles since 2001-03 (Austin Peay).
During the 54-hole event, Jacksonville State trailed by two shots after round one but entered the final round with a five-shot lead. The Gamecocks fell behind Belmont early in Tuesday’s round before ultimately winning by double-digits.
With the victory, JSU earned the OVC's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. The 2019 field will be announced on the Golf Channel’s Golf Central program at 8 p.m. May 1.
The margin of victory was the most in an OVC Championship since 2011, when JSU topped UT Martin by 18 shots. The Gamecocks 54-hole total of 836 (minus-28) established a new OVC men's golf tournament record, breaking the previous mark by 21 shots (857 by MTSU in 1998).
Jacksonville State sophomore Jesus Montenegro claimed medalist honors, the first Gamecock to do so since 2017 (Bo Hayes). Montenegro carded rounds of 67-68-69 to finish at 204 (12 under) and top his teammate Quim Vidal Mora by three strokes. It marked the first career medalist honors for Montenegro (last year’s OVC Freshman of the Year).
Belmont finished second, its highest finish since tying for second in 2015.
For the week, the course played 7,214 yards and was a par-72.
OVC All-Tournament Team
Jesus Montenegro, Jacksonville State (MVP)
Quim Vidal Mora, Jacksonville State
Noah Trenkler, Belmont
Billy Basham, Eastern Kentucky
Chase Korte, Austin Peay
Avery Edwards, Murray State
Maximo Portais, Jacksonville State
OVC Player of the Year: Erik Lindwall, Eastern Kentucky
OVC Coach of the Year: Derrick Brown, SIUE
OVC Freshman of the Year: Micah Knisley, Austin Peay