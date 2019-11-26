Jacksonville State placed nine players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference football teams, which were released Tuesday.
The list includes two first-team selections in senior safety Marlon Bridges and sophomore punter Jason Pierce.
The six second-team All-OVC selections were quarterback Zerrick Cooper, receiver Josh Pearson, offensive tackle Michael Shaddix, defensive end D.J. Coleman, linebacker Zack Woodard and safety Traco Williams.
Wide receiver K.J. Stepherson was named to the OVC's all-newcomer team.
Bridges made All-OVC for the fourth time, which includes three first-team mentions. He had 59 tackles in 2019, despite dealing with injuries. He had five tackles for loss, broke up five passes and made an interception.
He made 296 career stops, which ranks third in school history.
Pierce ranked second in the OVC with 41.8 yards a punt. He placed 20 of his kicks include the opponents' 20-yard line. He led the league with 12 punts of 50 yards or more.
All-OVC football teams
OVC Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Rowland (WR/RS), Tennessee State
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Patrick (DL), Eastern Kentucky
OVC Freshman of the Year: John Bachus III (QB), UT Martin
Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year: Mark Hudspeth, Austin Peay
First-team offense
QB: JaVaughn Craig, Austin Peay
RB: Daryl McCleskey Jr., Eastern Kentucky
RB: Kentel Williams, Austin Peay
WR: Chris Rowland, Tennessee State
WR: Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri
TE: James Sheehan, Eastern Illinois
C: Blake Mitchell, Austin Peay
OG: Elijah Swehla, Southeast Missouri
OG: Aries Davis, UT Martin
OT: Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay
OT: Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State
First-team defense
DL: Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky
DL: Josephus Smith, Austin Peay
DL: Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech
DL: Austin Pickett, UT Martin
LB: Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri
LB: Anthony Koclanakis, Murray State
LB: T.J. Jefferson, UT Martin
DB: Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay
DB: Juantarius Bryant, Austin Peay
DB: JaQuez Akins, UT Martin
DB: Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State
First-team specialists
K: Samuel Hayworth, Eastern Kentucky
P: Jason Pierce, Jacksonville State
RS: Chris Rowland, Tennessee State
RS: Terry Williams, UT Martin
Second-team offense
QB:- Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State
QB:- Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech
RB: Peyton Logan, UT Martin
RB:- Alonzo Booth, Eastern Kentucky
WR: DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay
WR: Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State
TE: Colton Dowell, UT Martin
C: Thomas Burton, Tennessee State
OG: Tucker Schroeder, Eastern Kentucky
OG: Mike Rhoades, Tennessee Tech
OT: Graham Ashkettle, Eastern Kentucky
OT: Michael Shaddix, Jacksonville State
Second-team defense
DL: Shaun Whittinghill, Austin Peay
DL: Taquan Evans, Eastern Kentucky
DL: Terrell Greer, Eastern Illinois
DL: D.J. Coleman, Jacksonville State
LB: Justin Swift, Southeast Missouri
LB: Aderick Moore, Tennessee Tech
LB: Dytarious Johnson, Eastern Illinois
LB: Zack Woodard, Jacksonville State
DB: Traco Williams, Jacksonville State
DB: Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri
DB: DaVonte Maura, UT Martin
DB: T.J. Warren, Murray State
Second-team specialists
K: Antonio Zita, Tennessee State
P: Steve Dawson, Murray State
RS: Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech
All-newcomer team
OG: Bucky Williams, Austin Peay
DL: John Wesley Whiteside, Austin Peay
WR: Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois
RB: Jaelin Benefield, Eastern Illinois
LB: Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois
WR: K.J. Stepherson, Jacksonville State
RB: Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri
SAF: Josh Green, Tennessee State
WR/RS: Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech
QB: John Bachus III, UT Martin
DB: JaQuez Akins, UT Martin
Note: The All-Newcomer team is comprised of first-year players in the OVC - that can be either true freshmen, redshirt freshmen or first-year transfers. The team consists of 11 total players and is not voted on by position.