Jacksonville State's Marlon Bridges with Jacksonville State’s John Grass before the JSU vs EKU OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State placed nine players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference football teams, which were released Tuesday.

The list includes two first-team selections in senior safety Marlon Bridges and sophomore punter Jason Pierce.

The six second-team All-OVC selections were quarterback Zerrick Cooper, receiver Josh Pearson, offensive tackle Michael Shaddix, defensive end D.J. Coleman, linebacker Zack Woodard and safety Traco Williams.

Wide receiver K.J. Stepherson was named to the OVC's all-newcomer team.

Bridges made All-OVC for the fourth time, which includes three first-team mentions. He had 59 tackles in 2019, despite dealing with injuries. He had five tackles for loss, broke up five passes and made an interception.

He made 296 career stops, which ranks third in school history.

Pierce ranked second in the OVC with 41.8 yards a punt. He placed 20 of his kicks include the opponents' 20-yard line. He led the league with 12 punts of 50 yards or more.

All-OVC football teams

OVC Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Rowland (WR/RS), Tennessee State

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Patrick (DL), Eastern Kentucky

OVC Freshman of the Year: John Bachus III (QB), UT Martin

Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year: Mark Hudspeth, Austin Peay

First-team offense

QB: JaVaughn Craig, Austin Peay

RB: Daryl McCleskey Jr., Eastern Kentucky

RB: Kentel Williams, Austin Peay

WR: Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

WR: Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri

TE: James Sheehan, Eastern Illinois

C: Blake Mitchell, Austin Peay

OG: Elijah Swehla, Southeast Missouri

OG: Aries Davis, UT Martin

OT: Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay

OT: Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State

First-team defense

DL: Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky

DL: Josephus Smith, Austin Peay

DL: Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech

DL: Austin Pickett, UT Martin

LB: Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri

LB: Anthony Koclanakis, Murray State

LB: T.J. Jefferson, UT Martin

DB: Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay

DB: Juantarius Bryant, Austin Peay

DB: JaQuez Akins, UT Martin

DB: Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State

First-team specialists

K: Samuel Hayworth, Eastern Kentucky

P: Jason Pierce, Jacksonville State

RS: Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

RS: Terry Williams, UT Martin

Second-team offense

QB:- Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

QB:- Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech

RB: Peyton Logan, UT Martin

RB:- Alonzo Booth, Eastern Kentucky

WR: DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay

WR: Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State

TE: Colton Dowell, UT Martin

C: Thomas Burton, Tennessee State

OG: Tucker Schroeder, Eastern Kentucky

OG: Mike Rhoades, Tennessee Tech

OT: Graham Ashkettle, Eastern Kentucky

OT: Michael Shaddix, Jacksonville State

Second-team defense

DL: Shaun Whittinghill, Austin Peay

DL: Taquan Evans, Eastern Kentucky

DL: Terrell Greer, Eastern Illinois

DL: D.J. Coleman, Jacksonville State

LB: Justin Swift, Southeast Missouri

LB: Aderick Moore, Tennessee Tech

LB: Dytarious Johnson, Eastern Illinois

LB: Zack Woodard, Jacksonville State

DB: Traco Williams, Jacksonville State

DB: Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri

DB: DaVonte Maura, UT Martin

DB: T.J. Warren, Murray State

Second-team specialists

K: Antonio Zita, Tennessee State

P: Steve Dawson, Murray State

RS: Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech

All-newcomer team

OG: Bucky Williams, Austin Peay

DL: John Wesley Whiteside, Austin Peay

WR: Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois

RB: Jaelin Benefield, Eastern Illinois

LB: Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois

WR: K.J. Stepherson, Jacksonville State

RB: Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri

SAF: Josh Green, Tennessee State

WR/RS: Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech

QB: John Bachus III, UT Martin

DB: JaQuez Akins, UT Martin

Note: The All-Newcomer team is comprised of first-year players in the OVC - that can be either true freshmen, redshirt freshmen or first-year transfers. The team consists of 11 total players and is not voted on by position.

