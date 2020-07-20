You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OVC football: Jax State lands six on preseason all-league team

jsu ttu action

Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper passes the ball over Tennessee Tech’s Sam Oldham during the JSU at Tennessee Tech OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State placed six players on the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference football team, which was released by the league Monday.

Only one school had more — Austin Peay had seven.

The OVC's head football coaches and communications directors voted for the team. This originally was to be released during the OVC's annual media day, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The predicted order of finish will be released in August.

Quarterback Zerrick Cooper, tight end Trae Barry and offensive lineman Michael Shaddix made the offensive squad, while defensive end D.J. Coleman, linebacker Zack Woodard and cornerback Yul Gowdy made it on defense.

Tennessee Tech and UT Martin had five selections each, while Southeast Missouri had four; Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Tennessee State three each; and Eastern Illinois two.

Austin Peay senior wide receiver was named preseason offensive player of the year, and his teammate, defensive back Kordell Jackson, was preseason defensive player of the year.

JSU is set to open the season Sept. 3 at Florida International in MIami.

2020 Preseason All-OVC Football Team

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: DeAngelo Wilson (WR), Austin Peay

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Kordell Jackson (NB), Austin Peay

OFFENSE

QB: Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

QB: Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech

RB: Peyton Logan, UT Martin

RB: Alonzo Booth, Eastern Kentucky

FB: Davin Dyal, UT Martin

WR: DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay

WR: Baniko Harley, Austin Peay

WR: LaMartez Brooks, Murray State

WR: Aaron Alston, Southeast Missouri

WR: Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois

TE/WR: Colton Dowell, UT Martin

TE: Trae Barry, Jacksonville State

OL: Blake Mitchell, Austin Peay

OL: Aries Davis, UT Martin

OL: Tucker Schroeder, Eastern Kentucky

OL: Mike Rhoades, Tennessee Tech

OL: Graham Ashkettle, Eastern Kentucky

OL: Michael Shaddix, Jacksonville State

OL: Cam Durley, Tennessee State

OL: JaChai Baker, Southeast Missouri

DEFENSE

DE: Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech

DT: Josephus Smith, Austin Peay

DT: John Wesley Whiteside, Austin Peay

DT: Austin Pickett, UT Martin

DE: DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State

OLB: Dytarious Johnson, Eastern Illinois

ILB: Anthony Koclanakis, Murray State

ILB: Zack Woodard, Jacksonville State

ILB: Jack McDonald, Austin Peay

OLB: Tai Carter, Tennessee Tech

CB: Nick Harper Jr., Tennessee State

CB: Yul Gowdy, Jacksonville State

S: JaQuez Akins, UT Martin

S: Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri

NB: Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay

SPECIALISTS

K: Kendrick Tiller, Southeast Missouri

P: Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State

KR: Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech

PR: Malik Honeycutt, Murray State

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...