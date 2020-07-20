OVC football: Jax State lands six on preseason all-league team

Jacksonville State placed six players on the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference football team, which was released by the league Monday.
Only one school had more — Austin Peay had seven.
The OVC's head football coaches and communications directors voted for the team. This originally was to be released during the OVC's annual media day, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The predicted order of finish will be released in August.
Quarterback Zerrick Cooper, tight end Trae Barry and offensive lineman Michael Shaddix made the offensive squad, while defensive end D.J. Coleman, linebacker Zack Woodard and cornerback Yul Gowdy made it on defense.
Tennessee Tech and UT Martin had five selections each, while Southeast Missouri had four; Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Tennessee State three each; and Eastern Illinois two.
Austin Peay senior wide receiver was named preseason offensive player of the year, and his teammate, defensive back Kordell Jackson, was preseason defensive player of the year.
JSU is set to open the season Sept. 3 at Florida International in MIami.
2020 Preseason All-OVC Football Team
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: DeAngelo Wilson (WR), Austin Peay
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Kordell Jackson (NB), Austin Peay
OFFENSE
QB: Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State
QB: Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech
RB: Peyton Logan, UT Martin
RB: Alonzo Booth, Eastern Kentucky
FB: Davin Dyal, UT Martin
WR: DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay
WR: Baniko Harley, Austin Peay
WR: LaMartez Brooks, Murray State
WR: Aaron Alston, Southeast Missouri
WR: Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois
TE/WR: Colton Dowell, UT Martin
TE: Trae Barry, Jacksonville State
OL: Blake Mitchell, Austin Peay
OL: Aries Davis, UT Martin
OL: Tucker Schroeder, Eastern Kentucky
OL: Mike Rhoades, Tennessee Tech
OL: Graham Ashkettle, Eastern Kentucky
OL: Michael Shaddix, Jacksonville State
OL: Cam Durley, Tennessee State
OL: JaChai Baker, Southeast Missouri
DEFENSE
DE: Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech
DT: Josephus Smith, Austin Peay
DT: John Wesley Whiteside, Austin Peay
DT: Austin Pickett, UT Martin
DE: DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State
OLB: Dytarious Johnson, Eastern Illinois
ILB: Anthony Koclanakis, Murray State
ILB: Zack Woodard, Jacksonville State
ILB: Jack McDonald, Austin Peay
OLB: Tai Carter, Tennessee Tech
CB: Nick Harper Jr., Tennessee State
CB: Yul Gowdy, Jacksonville State
S: JaQuez Akins, UT Martin
S: Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri
NB: Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay
SPECIALISTS
K: Kendrick Tiller, Southeast Missouri
P: Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State
KR: Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech
PR: Malik Honeycutt, Murray State