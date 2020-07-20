OVC commissioner: More football answers could come after July 29 meeting

Ohio Valley Conference commissioner Beth DeBauche says the league still plans to play fall sports as long as "medical science supports it."
DeBauche spoke with about 25 reporters this morning through a video conference call, which lasted about 35 minutes. The league originally scheduled a football media day for today, but when it was postponed because of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, DeBauche provided a question-and-answer session with her in its place. A football media day could be rescheduled later.
DeBauche said the intention is to play the full schedule. For the OVC, fall sports includes football, volleyball, cross country and soccer.
"The sincere focus I've heard from our athletics administrators and presidents is really looking at our student-athletes, and if there's a way to let them compete, let's try to find a way to let them compete," she said. "If we think it's safe and can give them that opportunity, let's find a way to do so."
DeBauche said the authority to modify the fall-sports seasons rests with the league's Board of Presidents. She said the board will meet Wednesday and again July 29.
"While I cannot tell you for certain that we will have our final decision by next Wednesday, I do feel confident that we'll have a better sense of direction that we can provide more publicly to you and to our student-athletes as well," said DeBauche, who is entering her 11th year as the OVC's commissioner.
The Colonial Athletic Association, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Patriot League and Ivy League have canceled fall sports for 2020. The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced it will move its football season to spring 2021.
DeBauche said the OVC is exploring avenues for fall sports before looking at a switch.
"I would encourage our own conference to really make sure that we've been thoughtful about our approach to the fall before worrying about the spring model," she said.
She added that for OVC schools, moving fall sports to the spring — especially football — would put a strain on resources, such as facilities, medical staffs, training staffs. There would be game-management issues as well.
"In no way am I being dismissive," she said. "I just want to make sure we're being thought about our approach to fall first and that we've exhausted that opportunity."
The OVC has football-playing schools in five states, and DeBauche said the league has not decided what to do if circumstances and directives in some states mean that not all league teams can play all of their games.
"If other teams could compete safely, we would let certain teams play X number of games and other teams play what they could," she said. "We haven't had a vote on that issue. Right now, most of the focus has been on how to structure games safely and appropriately and then when we would actually be able to start.
"But, we have talked about the fact that we need to look forward to a season that may not have all teams being able to compete."
In the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have voted to move to conference-only schedules.
DeBauche said administrators at OVC schools are still hopeful about playing more than just conference games.
Jacksonville State has non-conference games scheduled at Florida International on Sept. 3 and North Alabama on Sept. 12. A home game against Southeastern Louisiana is set for Sept. 19.
The JSU volleyball is scheduled to play an exhibition at UNA on Aug. 21 before opening its season with the Gamecock Classic on Aug. 28-29.
"At this stage, the focus has been on trying to preserve some level of non-conference play, so we can get to a point of conference competition," she said. "As we look through it, there is a possibility of a conference-only model that we would consider."
DeBauche said OVC officials and school administrators have worked out potential models for how fall sports might work.
"I have a hunch that even with all the modeling, we're still going to have to make some decisions on the spur of the moment to be able to see a season be completed, if it starts to evolve in a way that not all of our teams can compete," she said.