OVC commissioner: Goodbye, Jacksonville State

Ohio Valley Conference Beth DeBauche distributed a statement this morning acknowledging that Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky are leaving the league.
JSU and EKU are slated to join the Atlantic Sun Conference, which has scheduled its own announcement for 10 a.m. Central on ESPN+.
“Eastern Kentucky University informed us in writing, and Jacksonville State University has verbally informed us of their intention to leave the Ohio Valley Conference," DeBauche said in the statement. "By its very nature, conference membership is dynamic as institutional priorities and areas of focus change. We respect that evolution and value the fact both institutions will always be a valued part of our illustrious past. We wish them well and plan to follow our rules to ensure a smooth transition process.
“Over our 73-year history, the OVC has had an outstanding record of membership stability, which provides us with a solid foundation upon which to embrace the future. As the nation’s eighth-oldest Division I conference, we take pride in our deep history, our respectful but spirited regional rivalries, the elite athletes and coaches who have called the OVC home, the collegial and cooperative relationships between our Athletic Directors and our Presidents, and our collective commitment to remaining true to our values and mission.
“It is now time for the OVC to look forward. As we evaluate expansion opportunities, our ten outstanding members remain committed to one another and to the student-athletes we serve. We are a strong conference that will continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”