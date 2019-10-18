Media members who cover the Ohio Valley Conference have voted Jacksonville State to finish fourth in the league’s men’s basketball standings and sixth in the women’s division.
The preseason poll was released Friday. Belmont was picked to win both the men’s and women’s championships.
The JSU men were voted third last year, and that’s where the Gamecocks finished as they won 24 games, which is a program record in Division I.
The Gamecocks lost four starters from last season. Guard Ty Hudson returns as the lone starter, while the team has eight newcomers.
JSU's women's team came in at sixth in the media poll following a 15-15 overall record and 9-9 OVC mark a season ago. The Gamecocks are pegged evenly with where they left off last year after earning the sixth seed in the OVC tournament.
JSU returns 12 players from a year ago and just three new players. The Gamecocks return four starters, including All-OVC newcomer selection Destiney Elliott, who is a senior this year.
2019-20 OVC men’s poll
1. Belmont (11 first-place votes), 176 points
2. Murray State (3), 165
3. Austin Peay (1), 138
4. Jacksonville State, 126
5. UT Martin, 125
6. Eastern Illinois, 90
6. Morehead State, 90
8. Tennessee State, 74
9. Eastern Kentucky, 63
10. Tennessee Tech, 53
11. SIUE, 37
12. Southeast Missouri, 33
Preseason player of the year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
2019-20 OVC women’s poll
1. Belmont (11 first-place votes), 175 points
2. Tennessee Tech (2), 156
3. UT Martin (1), 155
4. Morehead State (1), 122
5. Austin Peay, 119
6. Jacksonville State, 92
7. Southeast Missouri, 87
8. SIUE, 82
9. Murray State, 78
10. Eastern Illinois, 50
11. Tennessee State, 32
12. Eastern Kentucky, 22
Preseason player of the year: Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont