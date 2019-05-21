Jacksonville State coach Jim Case and starting pitcher Garrett Farmer picked up two of the big awards when the Ohio Valley Conference released its all-league baseball teams Tuesday afternoon.
Case was named coach of the year for the third time in his career after leading the Gamecocks to the OVC regular-season championship. It's JSU's third OVC regular-season title under Case.
Farmer was named pitcher of the year. He posted a 5-1 record and a league-leading 2.32 ERA. His 93 innings also led the OVC.
Catcher Nic Gaddis and designated hitter Alex Webb joined Farmer on the All-OVC first team. Gaddis led the team with a .335 average. He also had 15 doubles, 13 homers and 41 RBIs. Webb was second with a .300 average with team highs in doubles (18) and RBIs (51). He slugged nine home runs.
Cole Frederick made the second team as a third baseman, although he several positions regularly, including second base and outfield. His batting average is .293, although he hit a team-high .373 against OVC competition. He has six home runs and 36 RBIs.
Tennessee Tech outfielder Kevin Strohschein was named OVC player of the year for the third time, and Austin Peay outfielder Garrett Spain is freshman of the year.
The all-freshman team included pitcher Isaiah Magwood and outfielder Carson Crowe.
2019 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners
OVC Player of the Year: Kevin Strohschein (OF), Tennessee Tech
OVC Pitcher of the Year: Garrett Farmer, Jacksonville State
OVC Freshman of the Year: Garrett Spain (OF), Austin Peay
OVC Coach of the Year: Jim Case, Jacksonville State
ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM
C, Nic Gaddis, Jacksonville State
1B, Jason Hinchman, Tennessee Tech
2B, Jimmy Govern, Eastern Illinois
SS, Tyler Wilber, Southeast Missouri
3B, Christian Pena, Eastern Illinois
OF, Kevin Strohschein, Tennessee Tech
OF, Connor Pauly, Morehead State
OF, Nick Howie, Eastern Kentucky
DH, John Dyer, Tennessee Tech
DH, Alex Webb, Jacksonville State
UT, Parker Phillips, Austin Peay
SP, Garrett Farmer, Jacksonville State
SP, Jacques Pucheu, Austin Peay
SP, Dalton Stambaugh, Morehead State
RP, Aaron Ochsenbein, Eastern Kentucky
ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM
C, David Martinez, Austin Peay
C, Brock Weimer, SIUE
1B, Hunter Morris, Eastern Illinois
2B, Ryland Kerr, Eastern Kentucky
SS, Reid Leonard, Morehead State
3B, Cole Frederick, Jacksonville State
OF, Garrett Spain, Austin Peay
OF, Jordan Stoner, UT Martin
OF, Brock Anderson, Murray State
OF, Jake Hammon, Morehead State
DH, Matt Joslin, Austin Peay
UT, Will Johnson, Eastern Kentucky
SP, Casey Queener, Belmont
SP, Kaven Brown, Eastern Kentucky
SP, Josh Rye, Austin Peay
SP, Kenny Serwa, SIUE
RP, Nick Wohlbold, UT Martin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
OF, Garrett Spain, Austin Peay
DH, John Dyer, Tennessee Tech
SP, Joshua South, Belmont
OF, Grant Emme, Eastern Illinois
DH, Matt Joslin, Austin Peay
SP, Shane Burns, Murray State
SP, Noah Niznik, Southeast Missouri
RP, Landon Weins, Morehead State
SP, Isaiah Magwood, Jacksonville State
3B/SS, Logan Thomason, Eastern Kentucky
SS, Trey Sweeney, Eastern Illinois
OF, Carson Crowe, Jacksonville State
SP, Jacob Ferris, Eastern Kentucky
2B, Nathan McMeans, Tennessee Tech