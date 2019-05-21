Baseball teaser
Jacksonville State coach Jim Case and starting pitcher Garrett Farmer picked up two of the big awards when the Ohio Valley Conference released its all-league baseball teams Tuesday afternoon.

Case was named coach of the year for the third time in his career after leading the Gamecocks to the OVC regular-season championship. It's JSU's third OVC regular-season title under Case.

Farmer was named pitcher of the year. He posted a 5-1 record and a league-leading 2.32 ERA. His 93 innings also led the OVC.

Catcher Nic Gaddis and designated hitter Alex Webb joined Farmer on the All-OVC first team. Gaddis led the team with a .335 average. He also had 15 doubles, 13 homers and 41 RBIs. Webb was second with a .300 average with team highs in doubles (18) and RBIs (51). He slugged nine home runs.

Cole Frederick made the second team as a third baseman, although he several positions regularly, including second base and outfield. His batting average is .293, although he hit a team-high .373 against OVC competition. He has six home runs and 36 RBIs.

Tennessee Tech outfielder Kevin Strohschein was named OVC player of the year for the third time, and Austin Peay outfielder Garrett Spain is freshman of the year.

The all-freshman team included pitcher Isaiah Magwood and outfielder Carson Crowe.

2019 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners

OVC Player of the Year: Kevin Strohschein (OF), Tennessee Tech

OVC Pitcher of the Year: Garrett Farmer, Jacksonville State

OVC Freshman of the Year: Garrett Spain (OF), Austin Peay

OVC Coach of the Year: Jim Case, Jacksonville State

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

C, Nic Gaddis, Jacksonville State

1B, Jason Hinchman, Tennessee Tech

2B, Jimmy Govern, Eastern Illinois

SS, Tyler Wilber, Southeast Missouri

3B, Christian Pena, Eastern Illinois

OF, Kevin Strohschein, Tennessee Tech

OF, Connor Pauly, Morehead State

OF, Nick Howie, Eastern Kentucky

DH, John Dyer, Tennessee Tech

DH, Alex Webb, Jacksonville State

UT, Parker Phillips, Austin Peay

SP, Garrett Farmer, Jacksonville State

SP, Jacques Pucheu, Austin Peay

SP, Dalton Stambaugh, Morehead State

RP, Aaron Ochsenbein, Eastern Kentucky

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

C, David Martinez, Austin Peay

C, Brock Weimer, SIUE

1B, Hunter Morris, Eastern Illinois

2B, Ryland Kerr, Eastern Kentucky

SS, Reid Leonard, Morehead State

3B, Cole Frederick, Jacksonville State

OF, Garrett Spain, Austin Peay

OF, Jordan Stoner, UT Martin

OF, Brock Anderson, Murray State

OF, Jake Hammon, Morehead State

DH, Matt Joslin, Austin Peay

UT, Will Johnson, Eastern Kentucky

SP, Casey Queener, Belmont

SP, Kaven Brown, Eastern Kentucky

SP, Josh Rye, Austin Peay

SP, Kenny Serwa, SIUE

RP, Nick Wohlbold, UT Martin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

OF, Garrett Spain, Austin Peay

DH, John Dyer, Tennessee Tech

SP, Joshua South, Belmont

OF, Grant Emme, Eastern Illinois

DH, Matt Joslin, Austin Peay

SP, Shane Burns, Murray State

SP, Noah Niznik, Southeast Missouri

RP, Landon Weins, Morehead State

SP, Isaiah Magwood, Jacksonville State

3B/SS, Logan Thomason, Eastern Kentucky

SS, Trey Sweeney, Eastern Illinois

OF, Carson Crowe, Jacksonville State

SP, Jacob Ferris, Eastern Kentucky

2B, Nathan McMeans, Tennessee Tech

