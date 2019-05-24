Jacksonville State finally got to enjoy a win that was drama free ... for the most part.
The Gamecocks beat Austin Peay 8-4 on Friday to move into the championship round of the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament. After scoring five wins in their last at-bat in the past 16 days, they never trailed to Austin Peay and led by at least three runs in the last four innings.
JSU (36-21), which has won its last 11 games and 15 of its last 16, will play the winner of the elimination bracket Saturday at 4 p.m. in Marion, Ill.
If JSU wins, the tournament is over, and the Gamecocks score another championship to go along with the regular-season crown they won. If JSU loses, there will be a winner-take-all game Sunday at noon.
To advance, the Gamecocks had to survive an uncomfortable ninth inning. With one out, Austin Peay drew a pair of walks off reliever Jackson Tavel. JSU brought in Austin Brewster, and the Govs got a single and a bases-loaded walk against him. That cut JSU's lead to 8-3 with bases loaded and the tying run on deck.
JSU turned to Corley Woods, who snuffed the threat. He got a sacrifice fly to right field and a strikeout to end the game. That gave Woods his second save of the season.
Alex Webb went 3-for-5 for the Gamecocks, driving in the first run on a double and the second run on a fifth-inning single, putting JSU up for good at 2-1.
Four to know
--Nash Adams went 1-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. He drove in two runs with a triple and one run on a sacrifice fly.
--Carson Crowe went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
--Cole Frederick went 1-for-5 to extend his hit streak to 17 straight. In case you're interested, the NCAA hit streak is 58 games set by Oklahoma State's Robin Ventura in 1987.
--Freshman pitcher Isaiah Magwood (3-0) worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, a walk and two runs (both earned). He struck out eight. In his past five outings, he had gone at least five innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in each instance.
Next up
--Who will JSU play in the championship round Saturday at 4 p.m.? There still are plenty of contenders, including second-seeded Austin Peay, third-seeded Morehead State, fourth-seeded Belmont and sixth-seeded Eastern Kentucky.