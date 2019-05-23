Another Jacksonville State game, another incredible ending.
Down to their last out, the Gamecocks rallied from two runs down to beat Belmont 6-5 in their Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament opener.
Jacksonville State (35-21) has won 10 straight, and five times in that streak, JSU won in the bottom half of the last inning.
Belmont scored four times in the top of the ninth inning to go ahead 5-3. Carson Crowe singled to start the bottom half of the inning, but Nash Adams grounded into a fielder's choice and Tre Kirklin popped out.
Cole Frederick kept the inning alive with a single, which advanced Adams to third base. Alex Webb followed with a double to left field, which drove home Adams and Frederick.
Corley Woods (6-0) relieved and got Belmont 1-2-3 in the top of the 10th. Alex Strachan started the bottom half with a home run to center field on a 3-2 pitch.
The Gamecocks will play either second-seeded Austin Peay or sixth-seeded Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 11 a.m.
Five to know
--Frederick went 3-for-5 and increased his hitting streak to 16 in a row. His batting average is up to .299.
--Webb went 2-for-5 with the big double and the two RBIs. Nic Gaddis was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk.
--Strachan went 2-for-5 with an RBI. His homer was his 10th of the season, which ranks second on the team to Gaddis' 13.
--Kirklin was 1-for-4 with two RBIs on a second-inning single. Crowe was 2-for-4.
--Garrett Farmer started and worked 7 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, one run and two walks. He struck out five.