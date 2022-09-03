Other options: JSU handles Davidson despite Wildcats playing keepaway

MONTGOMERY — The numbers say Jacksonville State didn’t win the Rich Rodriguez way Saturday.
The record says 2-0.
Turnovers and another big game from quarterback Zion Webb lifted the Gamecocks to a 35-17 victory over Davidson on Burgess-Snow Field.
JSU capitalized on two of three Davidson fumbles in the first half.
A week after he scored three rushing touchdowns for the first time in his collegiate career, Webb rushed for three more and passed for two. He’s responsible for eight touchdowns in two games.
It all went into the brew that helped JSU overcome deficits in total plays, first downs and possession time … three major indicators in first-year head coach Rich Rodriguez’s pace-offense program.
Davidson’s option attack gobbled up time, but JSU wound up with more total yards (316-290) and “I’ll Fly Away” with the Marching Southerners victoriously for the first time in Rodriguez’s tenure.
They didn’t get the chance to sing after JSU’s 42-17 rout of Stephen F. Austin in the FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, thanks to a nearly two-hour weather delay that forced game officials to call it at 13:55 of the fourth quarter.
1. Webb’s arm
Davidson came determined to stop the run, spreading as many as 11 defenders within seven yards of the line of scrimmage. Webb showed he can do it with his arm, passing for 136 of JSU’s 173 total yards in the first half and two touchdowns.
Webb was also JSU’s best option in the running game, keeping for touchdown runs of three, seven and 20 yards to give him six rushing touchdowns in two games this season.
He was responsible for four touchdowns that gave JSU a 28-10 lead at halftime and finished with 213 total yards.
Webb had three passes tipped at the line of scrimmage, one resulting in linebacker Cam’ron Willis’ interception. That led to Luke Durkin’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Malone to bring Davidson within 28-17 at 5:44 of the third quarter.
Webb was the only quarterback to appear in the game for JSU.
2. Opportunistic defense
JSU’s defense came up with three first-half turnovers, including two Stevonte Tullis fumble recoveries … one when Davidson quarterback Luke Durkin dropped a snap on the Wildcats’ first possession, and another after Chuck Taylor stripped the ball from Davidson running back Coy Williams.
Tullis became the first JSU player since Pierre Warren in 2011 to recover two fumbles in a game. He also finished with a career-high 14 tackles.
J-Rock Swain recovered after Davidson punter Braden Cole dropped a snap at the end of the Wildcats’ second possession.
JSU scored touchdowns after two of those three turnovers … Webb’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Galban at 10:30 of the first quarter and Webb’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Pat Jackson in the second quarter.
3. RichRod’s targets
This wasn’t the day for JSU to reach Rodriguez’s targets of 90 plays and 25 first downs. The Gamecocks finished with 51/16.
Some of it was short drives after Davidson turnovers. JSU had scoring drives of 19 and 26 yards in the first half.
Davidson also had two long scoring marches, Jayden Waddell’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Mark McCurdy coming at the end of a 13-play, 75-yard march and Caden Bonoffski’s 39-yard field goal following an 18-play, 53-yard drive.
Davidson’s two first-half scoring drive covered 31 plays and 17:17 in possession time. The Wildcats wound up with 42:10 in possession time compared to 17:50 for JSU.
It’s hard for JSU to run plays and get first downs when it doesn’t have the ball.