 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Other options: JSU handles Davidson despite Wildcats playing keepaway

JSU Davidson Action BW 007.JPG

JSU wide receiver Michael Pettway runs a kiokoff back 71 yards during the JSU vs Davidson game Saturday. Photo by Bill Wilson.

MONTGOMERY — The numbers say Jacksonville State didn’t win the Rich Rodriguez way Saturday.

The record says 2-0.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.