Only two from OVC make Senior Bowl watch list — both from JSU

A pair of Jacksonville State football players made the Senior Bowl's list of its top 250 players to watch.
Quarterback Zerrick Cooper and tight end Trey Barry made the list, which features 250 players the Senior Bowl is watching for its annual game, scheduled for Jan. 30 at South Alabama's Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
Cooper and Barry are the only two players from the Ohio Valley Conference to make the list and two of 12 from the Football Championship Subdivision.
JSU has had five players invited to play in the Senior Bowl: Dieter Brock (1974), Jesse Baker (1979), Sean Richardson (1994), Siran Neal (2018) and B.J. Autry (2019).
Barry made All-OVC in 2018, and Cooper has landed on the all-league squad twice.