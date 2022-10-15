One direction: JSU continues mastery of UNA

MADISON ㇐ Jacksonville State handled North Alabama in one-direction football like it has in so many both-direction games in recent years.
In a one-sided way.
Zion Webb spearheaded the Gamecocks’ blazing first half, and they answered a UNA comeback with a strong finish to a 47-31 victory Saturday in Madison’s Toyota Stadium.
JSU (6-1, 2-0 ASUN) won for the 14th time in the past 16 meetings with UNA. The Gamecocks are 14-1-1 over that span and 29-18-3 overall against the Lions.
Saturday’s game was the fourth in a four-game contract between the old rivals from their Division II years. UNA (1-5, 0-2) chose to have its home game in the home venue for minor-league baseball’s Rocket City Trash Pandas.
In a game that felt like watching football on a typewriter, both offenses went the same direction, all four quarters. This because the stadium could not hold a regulation-length football field. One end zone was short.
It led to long jogs for officials after plays like Jack Dawson’s first-quarter punt, which went out of bounds on the UNA 2-yard line. The ball had to be spotted 96 yards to the other end of the field.
UNA had the ball on JSU’s 4 at third quarter’s end, and the ball stayed on the same side of the field to start the fourth.
Everything reset to the same side as offenses moved toward the regulation-depth end zone, at the grandstand end of the L-shaped baseball stadium.
“It was easier to watch,” JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said. “It’s kind of like, when you practice, you always go in the same direction.
“I was a little leery going into it, because I’ve never had a game on a baseball field, but it worked out fine.”
Both marching bands sat in outfield stands, blocked off by portable metal bleachers staged in center and right fields.
The bands spent most of the game unheard, as hard-rock and popular music blared over the public address, giving the college football game a minor-league baseball feel.
“I really thought it was a neat environment,” Rodriguez said.
1. Word on Webb
Webb went 12-for-17 for 154 yards and a touchdown. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 150 yards in the first half, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ron Wiggins to put JSU up 21-0 at 1:17 of the first quarter.
Webb’s touchdown pass to Wiggins saw him elude a rush, float up in the pocket and locate Wiggins behind him, waiting wide open on JSU’s sideline. Wiggins made the catch and finished the play.
Webb’s longest completion, a 38-yarder to Galban, tear-dropped over the top and hit Galban in stride with a UNA defender right behind him.
Webb also added a 20-yard touchdown run to put JSU up 31-7 at 1:51 of the second quarter.
“He was sharp,” Rodriguez said. “For his first year in the offense, he’s getting a good grasp in it.”
Webb’s stats are most in the first half, because he left the action after JSU’s first series of the third quarter and wore a protective boot on his lower right leg. Aaron McLaughlin took over and finished the game at quarterback for JSU, mostly handing the ball off.
“We hit some passes early, and Zion was able to hit some big plays, but when we can run the football, then you can control the game,” Rodriguez said. “There were times where everybody knows we’re running it. They’ve got everybody in the box, yet we were still able to get some drives, particularly in the second half.”
Webb has a recurring foot injury, Rodriguez said, and is questionable for the Gamecocks’ home game against Southeastern Louisiana next week.
“It’s some sprain in his foot,” Rodriguez said. “He had the same injury a couple of weeks ago. He rested for a couple of days. He was fine with it, and I don’t know if he just aggravated it today or not.
“I don’t know if Zion will be ready for next week or not, but we’ll find out.”
2. Free Ron
Speaking of Wiggins, the Jacksonville High grad had a productive day.
The redshirt sophomore’s day featured 40 yards on five first-half rushes and two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His 17-yard catch came just ahead of his touchdown catch.
Wiggins finished with 53 rushing yards in 95 total. His touchdown catch was his first in college.
“Our coach said, before he called the play on the sideline, he was telling the coach we need the running play that he called,” Wiggins said. “Coach added a check to it, and we just executed. Zion threw me a good pass, and I just executed on the play.”
Anwar Lewis led JSU with 165 yards on 21 carries, including touchdown runs of nine and 60 yards. The latter put JSU up 41-28 at 2:43 of the third quarter.
“The O-line, they blocked it off perfect,” Lewis said. “When I seen a crease, I just hit it and the mindset to get from zero to a hundred.”
Matt LaRoche got in on the fun, as well, with a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
“Our backs, they’re good players,” Rodriguez said. “They can make you miss. They’re little guys, and they run pretty hard, and we did a good job up front.
“That was the key to the game, controlling the game in the second half with our running game.”
3. Defensive stands
JSU’s defense allowed a 31-7 JSU lead late in the first half to become a 31-28 game in the third quarter, but JSU’s defense also made three key stands.
Safety Fred Perry’s interception near the goal line and return to the JSU 40 killed a UNA scoring threat in the first quarter.
On fourth down and 2 from JSU’s 4 on the first play of the fourth quarter, safety Jeremiah Harris knocked down a Noah Walters pass to the end zone for Takairee Kenebrew to protect a 41-28 JSU lead.
“It was a call where I had to key the sniffer, and I seen him run back,” Harris said. “He ran back and ran to the flat, so I knew my corners and my other safety were going to need help, so I just looked to find work.
“Luckily, he threw the ball right there, and I made a play on it.”
Kyree Fields’ interception and 16-yard return to JSU’s 28 on the ensuing possession renewed the UNA threat, but JSU forced Sam Contorno’s 32-yard field goal to bring UNA within 41-31 with 11:14 to play.
“We gave up a few points,” Harris said. “We made some mental mistakes by childish penalties, but … we just ran to the ball and were relentless.”