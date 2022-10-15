 Skip to main content
One direction: JSU continues mastery of UNA

JSU scenes-bcBC__8146.jpg

JSU take the field to take on UNA at Toyota Field in Madison, Al.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MADISON ㇐ Jacksonville State handled North Alabama in one-direction football like it has in so many both-direction games in recent years.

In a one-sided way.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.