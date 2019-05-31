OXFORD, Miss. — Jacksonville State can't beat Ole Miss every time, it looks like.
In the past decade, JSU has scored particularly big wins over the Rebels in softball, women's basketball and, of course, football on the Ole Miss campus in 2010. In Friday's NCAA tournament opener, all that karma swung back to the Rebels as top-seeded Ole Miss ran over the fourth-seeded Gamecocks 16-2.
The loss dropped Jacksonville State (37-22) into the elimination bracket of the Oxford Regional, where the Gamecocks will have to win four straight to advance to the super regionals.
That will start with a noon game today against Illinois (36-20), which lost its regional opener to Clemson on Friday 8-4. If the Gamecocks win that one, they'll have to win twice Sunday and then take the Monday winner-take-all final.
"For us, it becomes, 'Try to make it to the next game,'" said JSU coach Jim Case, whose team saw its 12-game win streak end. "I told them that it's been a while since we lost a game, but we did lose one about three weeks ago. To me, the idea is to try to get back on track and try to find a way to stay alive. "
Ole Miss (38-25) will face Clemson (35-24) in a winners' bracket game today at 6 p.m.
At the plate, Ole Miss hammered out 15 hits with 11 different Rebels getting at least one. JSU ace Garrett Farmer (5-2) went 4⅔ innings for his shortest outing of the year. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs and had only one inning in which Ole Miss didn't touch him for at least one run.
Ole Miss worked four walks against Farmer, which is a season high against him. He had allowed more than two only once — three to Florida International three months ago.
"He's been very, very good all year at making the other team swing the bat," Case said. "I didn't think he was all over the place by any stretch of the imagination. The umpire did a good job with the strike zone. The ones he called balls were balls.
"I thought Ole Miss took some pitches that generally we've had swung at, especially breaking balls that were down but weren't down a lot. Ole Miss did a good job of taking those pitches."
Already up 5-1, Ole Miss broke it open in the bottom of the fifth. Farmer set down the first two batters and Cole Zabowski hit a grounder to second baseman Devin Brown, who couldn't make the play. Ole Miss wound up getting five unearned runs off the Gamecocks, topping it off with Anthony Servideo's two-run homer for a 10-1 lead That brought Case out of the dugout to remove Farmer.
From there, Case turned to Tyler Wilburn, Cody Willingham and Michael Gilliland to finish out the game.
The Gamecocks struggled to solve Ole Miss starter Will Etheridge (7-6), a 6-foot-5 right-hander who had struggled the past six weeks before throwing seven innings and allowing one run in a win over Missouri last week. He had lost four straight decisions until then.
On Friday, Etheridge gave up a double to JSU's Tre Kirklin to lead off the game, and Kirklin went to third on a Cole Frederick groundout and scored on a Alex Webb groundout.
Even so, Etheridge retired 20 straight batters before allowing another Gamecock to reach base. Nic Gaddis doubled to left field with two outs in the seventh inning and scored on Isaac Alexander's single.
"When you're facing somebody, they'll usually make some mistakes over the heart of the plate that you can take advantage of, but there was only a handful, if that, that he did," Gaddis said. "I thought he really located (his pitches) and commanded both sides of the plate."
Etheridge came out after seven innings, having thrown only 78 pitches. He allowed three hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks. He struck out three.
"We played really, really well tonight," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "That was a really good team in the other dugout, a really good offensive team, but Will was excellent tonight."
What to know
—Jacksonville State is 0-9 in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.
—Kirklin, Gaddis and Alexander each went 1-for-3 as JSU had three hits.
—Left-fielder Carson Crowe turned in the Gamecocks' defensive play of the night. He caught a deep flyball in the first inning and threw out a runner trying to advance to third base.
Who said
—Case on the loss: "We were playing very, very good coming into this tournament. Tonight wasn't one of our better nights. There's no reason for me to think that tomorrow won't be a much better day."
—Kirklin on dropping to the elimination bracket: "As Coach Case said in our postgame meeting, all we can worry about now is tomorrow. This game is in the past. Obviously, we're disappointed, but we're focusing on Illinois now."
Next up
—Freshman pitcher Isaiah Magwood (3-1, 4.86 ERA) will get the ball today for Jacksonville State, while Illinois will go with fifth-year senior Andy Fisher (7-1, 2.57).