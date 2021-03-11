Old fashioned, tough practices are secret to JSU's volleyball success

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State keeps winning volleyball matches, and it all goes back to practice.
JSU head coach Todd Garvey rates each workout as a win or a loss. These Gamecocks don't want to walk away with a loss — in a match or a practice.
"If the players don't bring it in practice, practice is going to be ramped up," Garvey said. "We (coaches) make it high level and full effort every day in practice, and if it's not like that, they're not satisfied, and we're not satisfied."
It apparently works. The Gamecocks are 10-0 this season and tied with Morehead State for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with only six matches left.
"Most of our practices are harder than games," Garvey said. "We do that on purpose. We challenge them a lot. Most of the drills we do are really tough.
"We try to put a lot of pressure on them in practice, so when they get in games, there's less pressure because it's less than practice."
JSU has only three weeks left in the regular season. The Gamecocks host Eastern Kentucky on Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 4 p.m.
UT Martin visits March 21-22, and JSU is set to travel to Morehead State on March 28-29 to close out the season in a potential showdown for the OVC regular-season crown.
JSU is working on a regular-season win streak of 14 straight victories, dating back to last year. They've also won 18 of their last 19 regular-season matches against OVC opponents.
The school record for most consecutive wins against OVC teams is 33 set in 2005-07, which included 28 regular-season matches and five league tournament contests.
The last team to go unbeaten in the OVC regular season was Morehead State in 2012. Before that was JSU's 2006 team. Southeast Missouri was unbeaten in 1996 and 2000, and Eastern Kentucky did it in 1984 and '85. Every one of those teams followed up by winning the OVC tournament, except Morehead in 2012, which lost to Belmont in the finals.
The current JSU team is thinking about its potential place in history — to a point.
"We're trying to leave the OVC undefeated this year, because we're going into the ASUN next year," JSU's Lena Kindermann said.
Still, there's no looking ahead: "We're trying to focus on the next game, one at a time," Kindermann added.
It all goes back to practice.
"We know we can be a great team," said senior Lexie Libs, a two-time All-OVC setter and one of the emotional leaders on the team.
"It's a matter of whether we can stay consistent or not. So, in practices we set a standard that we have to stay above. And, we keep raising that bar, and that's how we keep our consistency."