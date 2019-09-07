Will be updated with comments from JSU.
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State found a way to keep Zerrick Cooper protected, and the Gamecocks rebounded from a season-opening loss Saturday.
Cooper threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more, and running back Austin Kinsey scored twice as JSU beat Chattanooga 41-20 on Burgess-Snow Field.
JSU (1-1) likely avoided a full-on tumble out of the top 25 after spending 75 consecutive weeks in the STATS-FCS poll, the third-longest active streak. The Gamecocks started the season at No. 6 and tumbled to No. 18 after a 35-14 loss at Southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 29.
The Gamecocks get a chance to climb when they host to No. 5 Eastern Washington this week. Kickoff is Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.
Chattanooga, which opened with a 24-10 victory over Eastern Illinois, one of JSU’s Ohio Valley Conference rivals, fell to 1-1.
Cooper, who suffered five of SLU’s six sacks in the opener, didn’t get sacked Saturday. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 344 yards on the night. Cooper also had two, one-yard touchdown sneaks, including JSU’s final score, with 4:27 to play.
A week after he and tight end Trae Barry connected 10 times, the two hooked up six times for Barry’s career-high 151 yards Saturday.
That included Barry’s 40-yard catch and stretch for a third-quarter touchdown that stood up on review, after he dived for the pylon to put JSU up 27-13.
Cooper’s night including a miraculous throw to Barry, who’s run back to the ball and catch stood up on review, while in the grasp of tacklers on fourth down and eight from the Mocs’ 27. That set up Kinsey’s 4-yard touchdown run at 9:23 of the fourth quarter to give the Gamecocks another two-score cushion at 34-20.
After linebacker Zack Woodard stuffed Chattanooga’s attempt on fourth-and-inches from the Mocs’ 34-yard line.
Chattanooga’s offense awoke after two first-half field goals, scoring on quarterback Nick Tiano’s 2-yard run in the third quarter to bring the Mocs within 21-13 and Ailym Ford’s 2-yard run to make it 27-20 at 0:56 of the third.
Cooper had an extremely efficient first half, completing 10 of 11 passes for 167 yards and a score … a 39-yard drop over the defense to Jamari Hester to give JSU its first lead of the season 7-3 at 4:12 of the first quarter.
JSU also got production from the running game, with Kinsey breaking a 28-yard touchdown run up the middle, against a blitz.
Cooper’s duck and float up to elude a rush helped him complete a 48-yard pass to Trae Barry to set up the Gamecocks’ other first-half score, Cooper’s 1-yard sneak at 4:09 of the second quarter. JSU went through three adventurous downs from the 1, including a fumbled snap that running back Michael Matthews recovered on second down, before Cooper scored on fourth down.
Chattanooga opened the game with a 14-play, 57-yard drive, but JSU’s defense solved it to force Victor Ulmo’s 36-yard field goal. Brandon Dowdell’s 38-yard punt return set up Ulmo’s 33-yard field goal with 35 seconds left in the half.