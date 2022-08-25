O’Steen carrying on family legacy at JSU

JACKSONVILLE — To be O’Steen in Calhoun County is to be aware of family sports history, and Will knows.
“That’s why I’ve always wanted to play college,” he said. “I can remember being at my grandparents’ house, always talking about football.”
He’s about to write his own chapter.
The redshirt freshmen left tackle will enter Rich Rodroguez’s first season as Jacksonville State’s head football coach as the Gamecocks’ starting left tackle. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound White Plains High graduate tops the depth chart headed into Saturday’s FCS Kickoff Classic against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
O’Steen signed with an FCS program and stands at the gateway to FBS football, as JSU makes its move up.
He stands as a starter under a new coaching staff, emerging on a roster that includes 50 new players added since spring.
O’Steen has made an impression, and it goes beyond measurables.
“He’s got a tremendous future,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes, his toughness and his hard edge will get him in trouble because he’ll headbutt somebody.
“I call him Hannibal Lecter, because he looks like he wants to bite someone’s face off.”
Sound familiar, White Plains fans?
Like younger brother Walker, O’Steen rose to become an All-Calhoun County player and all-state player at White Plains. They’re the sons of Hank and Wendy and Henry’s grandson.
Henry and brother Gary O’Steen are Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame inductees. Both were standout athletes for Anniston High School and played football for the University of Alabama. Knee injuries shortened Henry’s career, but both played for Bear Bryant’s first Alabama team, in 1958.
How ironic that Will finds himself at the precipice of JSU’s new football era. The start of JSU’s Rich Rod era apparently came with Bear-ball.
“Everybody kind of started off even, and we lost a lot of people, so we just had to fall in place,” O’Steen said.
He described Rodriguez’s staff, including well-traveled offensive line coach Rick Trickett, as “definitely different.”
“They have a certain thing they want, and they’re going to demand it out of you,” O’Steen said. “They don’t take any exceptions.”
After spending a season on the scout team, with time on defense as injuries forced JSU to adjust for depth, O’Steen saw an opening and charged at it. His teammates noticed.
“He just got to work, and he’s gotten bigger, stronger, faster,” senior center Zack Cangelosi said. “To have the opportunity to potentially play with us on Saturday will be awesome for him.
“He’s improved so much since he got here. I think he deserves it.”
Cangelosi noted O’Steen’s edge but said improvement has come in understanding the offense.
“He’s gotten a lot better with his hands, too,” Cangelosi said. “He doesn’t stick his face in there quite as much as he used to.”
Cangelosi said O’Steen earns a reputation for an edge on the field but transforms to a shirt-off-his-back “great dude” off of it.
As for O’Steen’s future lives up to the promise of the moment, he has the stuff that’s important now.
“Football is important to him, and he’s a tough guy,” Rodriguez said. “Coach Trickett is doing a good job of teaching him stuff.
“Throughout his career, he’ll play guard and tackle. He may be starting Saturday. We haven’t made a definite depth chart, but he’s going to play a lot of football for us in his career. I’m real excited for his future.”
That could mean new stories to be told at family get-togethers.
“It just feels good to be able to carry on the family tradition,” he said.