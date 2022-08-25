 Skip to main content
O’Steen carrying on family legacy at JSU

Will O'Steen

Jacksonville State offensive lineman Will O’Steen runs a drill during preseason practice.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — To be O’Steen in Calhoun County is to be aware of family sports history, and Will knows.

“That’s why I’ve always wanted to play college,” he said. “I can remember being at my grandparents’ house, always talking about football.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.