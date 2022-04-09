NUTS: RichRod sees little eye candy from offense in J-Day

JACKSONVILLE — Payday candy bars are timeless, peanutty goodness with caramel glue. In Rich Rodriguez’s version of Jacksonville State football, they made nice rewards for good plays.
Had Rodriguez a Payday in his mouth while ripping his offense after Saturday’s J-Day, peanuts would’ve fired like missiles.
“I was so mad, afterwards, that I forgot about Paydays,” he said. “I was more interested in running sprints.”
And run sprints the offense did after working through a 100-play exhibition for a crowd estimated at 2,500 on a cool, windy day on Burgess-Snow Field.
No score or official stats were kept.
Punishment for the offense wasn’t so much about George Steele’s 50-yard pick-6 of a Zion Webb pass out the gate. Or Matthew Caldwell’s intercepted pass. Or Chance Newman’s.
It wasn’t so much all of the situational possessions that ended in field goals … 46, 39 and 50 yards by Brenton King; and 34, 39 yards and 34 yards by returning starter Alen Karajic.
For the offense, J-Day was a continuation of a spring when defense is dominated. Some of that is to be expected, Rodriguez said. It happens when his new teams adapt to his tempo.
“Sometimes, I get frustrated because I keep forgetting I’ve done this 30 years in the same system, and they guys have done it for less than 30 days,”Rodriguez said. “I have to remind myself that they’re still learning that part, and we’ve got to be a little bit more patient.”
Still, he saw plenty wrong. Well, he saw all the things wrong.
“Oh, the pace, and the effort, and the intensity, and the execution, all of that,” he said. “Just a few of those things.
“We had made some progress in that regard, coming up to this point. For today, I’ve got to watch the film,but I know I don’t want to, because I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if it was something they ate in their biscuits this morning, but it was gross.”
Rodriguez’s offense is known for its pace, and JSU’s players have spent the spring learning what pace means to him. Still, Saturday’s problems were more than pace.
“It was too slow, too soft, no concentration and a poor job coaching and getting them ready for the practice,” he said.
So miffed at the offense was Rodriguez that he found it hard to evaluate the defense. He went so far as to mention the 40 to 50 new players who will arrive in June. That includes former four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, a transfer from North Carolina State, and three-star signee Te’Sean Smoot.
“Half of the roster is going to be new coming into camp, but we’ve got enough good players with us now to have success, if they have a great summer,“ he said.
OK, so the offense had moments.
Starting each drive from the minus 35-yard line for the first half of the scrimmage, Webb atoned for his interception by hitting Ahamad Edwards on a 35-yard deep fade for a touchdown.
In red-zone offense, with each drive starting at the plus 25, Caldwell completed three consecutive passes to set up Matt LaRoche’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Both of JSU’s top two quarterbacks in camp played with black non-contact jerseys because of knee injuries. Webb suffered his injury nearly a year ago, in the FCS playoffs.
Rodriguez cited progress from Webb this spring but also rough edges Saturday. About to enter his sixth JSU season in a career where he’s waited his turn, wound up waiting more after record-setter Zerrrick Cooper transferred in, shined while Cooper was injured then got hurt himself, Webb sees Rodriguez’s challenge as the latest test of his mettle.
“It’s just another obstacle I have to get over, I have to conquer,” he said. “I feel like I’m heading toward that way to conquer it.”
Caldwell tore his left meniscus last week. He suffered a torn ACL in the same knee at Auburn High School.
He plans to undergo arthroscopic surgery after spring practice.
“We called the doctor, and he said, before surgery, you can’t really tear it anymore, honestly,” he said. “I couldn’t really sprint as much as I wanted to on some plays, and it kind of hurt us, but it’s no excuse.
“I’ve got to make more plays with my arm, and I know I can.”
Whether making plays with their arms or legs, JSU’s quarterbacks have to make plays quickly, get their eyes to the sideline for the next play then get lined up for the next. Sprint to the line after a long play, all while getting the signal from the sideline.
Either sprint now, or sprint later, after practice.
“Basically,” Webb said, “if you’re walking, you’re wrong around here.”