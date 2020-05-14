Not just another Zoom call: Brady wins JSU's biggest honor — the Eagle Owl Award

When Josh Brady joined a Zoom call with Jacksonville State radio and television broadcaster Mike Parris on Wednesday evening, he figured something was up.
He thought he was just being included in Parris' series of interviews with JSU staff and athletes, who are at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Brady noticed that sports information director Josh Underwood was on the call. And he noticed athletics director Greg Seitz was there, too.
Parris welcomed Brady, then passed the call to Seitz, who dropped the bombshell:
Brady, a two-time All-America long snapper for the Gamecocks' football team, is the 2019-20 winner of the school's male Eagle Owl Award. It's considered the biggest honor JSU gives a male and a female athlete each year, and after Brady found out he was getting the award, he kept having to wipe his eyes with his shirt.
Even after lunch Thursday, when asked about his reaction, Brady got a little choked up again.
"It's overwhelming that people thought that well of me," Brady said by phone from his home in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Typically, the Eagle Owl Award is given each year at the senior banquet. Because of COVID-19, there is no banquet this year, and that's forced JSU to tell the winners remotely. Underwood said the female winner likely will be named next week.
According to a JSU news release, the Eagle Owl Award was established in 1994. To be nominated, an athlete must meet these qualifications:
—Must be a starter or important reserve during his or her senior season.
—Carry a 2.5 cumulative GPA or higher.
—Must excel in his or her sport.
—Be a positive role model for others.
—Exemplify the well-rounded student-athlete.
"I remember coming in as a freshman and hearing about the Eagle Owl Award and thinking that would be cool to win one day," Brady said. "I had no idea it would happen to me."
Brady carried a 3.2 grade point average as an undergraduate. He is enrolled in graduate school at JSU and is studying sports management. He spent the spring as a special teams analyst for the Gamecocks football team.
Off the field, Brady was involved in several activities, which included volunteering with local schools, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rainbow Omega in Eastaboga, and Tim Tebow's Night To Shine prom experience for people with special needs. He also served as a counselor at Christian summer camps.
He also was named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society.
Brady earned his degree in business while compiling a 3.2 grade point average. He is enrolled as a JSU graduate student and has a 4.0 grade-point average in the sports management master's program.
Brady first came to JSU for a camp while he was in high school. He wound up committing to the Gamecocks that very day.
He tells a story about parking in the Dollar General lot across from JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum to call his mother. At the time, she wasn't a fan of his decision. She had hoped he would stay closer to home.
That has changed, however.
"She's the biggest Gamecock now," Brady said, laughing.
Brady said he always heard that Jacksonville State was the friendliest campus in the South, and this award is a tribute to all the friends who helped him on his journey.
"So many people helped me. My mind goes to those people who were good to me over my four years," he said. "They helped me through injuries, homework, everything. That speaks volumes what kind of place that Jacksonville State is."
He added, "It's so much more than friends; it's family."
Brady had hoped he would be preparing for an NFL camp at this time, but COVID-19 has made it tougher for undrafted players like him to get a shot.
"I talked to about three or four teams before the draft and thought I might get a camp invite," he said. "It didn't happen."
His experience in the spring helped him realize that perhaps college coaching might not be for him, but he might like to help at the high school level.
"They put in lots of hours in high schools, but college coaching is at another level," Brady said. "It makes me appreciate the long hours our coaches put in for us."
