 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

No trophy for you: ASUN says it won't honor JSU football champion, but school would claim crown anyway

JSU Media Day

JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz chats with ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart during Gumbart's visit to Jacksonville State University on Aug. 2, 2021. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State isn't eligible for the ASUN Conference football championship after all.

The Gamecocks had believed all along they could compete for the crown this year despite being in transition to the FBS, but the ASUN released a statement on social media Wednesday saying if JSU wins the most conference games this year, it won't be recognized as the league champion.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.