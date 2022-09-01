No trophy for you: ASUN says it won't honor JSU football champion, but school would claim crown anyway

Jacksonville State isn't eligible for the ASUN Conference football championship after all.
The Gamecocks had believed all along they could compete for the crown this year despite being in transition to the FBS, but the ASUN released a statement on social media Wednesday saying if JSU wins the most conference games this year, it won't be recognized as the league champion.
That won't stop JSU from celebrating if the Gamecocks have the best record in the ASUN.
"We still plan to be competitive every week," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said, "and if we are fortunate enough to finish first, we will treat it as we would any of our 24 other conference football champions."
Wednesday's ASUN statement read, "Jacksonville State is competing in the 2022 ASUN football conference and its league games will all be counted in the ASUN standings. Prior to the start of the season, JSU began its transition process from FCS to FBS level play and is ineligible to participate in the FCS playoffs and is ineligible to earn the ASUN Conference championship."
On Thursday, Brian Morgan, the ASUN's associate commissioner for communications, called that statement a "clarification” of the league's policy.
"We should've done a better job from the start clarifying this," Morgan said.
The Gamecocks’ football program is transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and will join Conference USA in the summer of 2023. Because of that, JSU already knew it would be ineligible for the FCS playoffs.
But, JSU school officials believed they still could play for the ASUN title. Head coach Rich Rodriguez has used that as a talking point for his squad, telling them they still have a chance to win a championship ring.
When JSU and another ASUN member, Liberty, announced its move to the FBS and Conference USA in November 2021, ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart released a statement saying, "Liberty and Jacksonville State remain fully eligible for ASUN Championships, ASUN automatic bids, and all team and student-athlete honors while they remain members of the ASUN."
In men's basketball, Bellarmine was not eligible for the NCAA Division I tournament because the school is transitioning up from Division II. Even so, Bellarmine was eligible for the regular-season and conference tournament crowns. Bellarmine won the ASUN men's basketball tournament, but JSU represented the league in the NCAA tournament because of Bellarmine's status.
At the ASUN Media Day on July 22, JSU still was believed to be eligible for the league football championship. The preseason coaches poll was released that day, with JSU picked fourth among the six ASUN schools playing FCS football this season.
"Jacksonville State was picked fourth in the Preseason ASUN Coaches Poll and hopes to challenge for a conference crown in its final season as an FCS member this year," a news release from the league said July 22.
Then came the statement Wednesday, which has caused plenty of protest from Jacksonville State faithful.
While acknowledging the JSU protest, Morgan said that the eligibility of JSU in the ASUN standings became an issue in need of clarifying because of the football alliance between the league and the Western Athletic Conference.
Between the two leagues, they have eight FCS playoff eligible schools, including Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Kennesaw State and North Alabama from the ASUN and Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Utah from the WAC. Those eight are competing for one automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.
Because the ASUN and WAC schools aren't playing each other, that will be done by rankings determined by a "bracketologist."
"Each conference will choose their representative for (automatic qualifier) consideration within the alliance with the decision made based upon the agreed upon criteria including the ASUN-WAC Power Rating calculated by bracketologist Warren Nolan," an Aug. 26 news release said.
Losses to Jacksonville State or WAC member Sam Houston, which also is transitioning to FBS, will not count against a team in the power rankings. For example, Stephen F. Austin won't suffer in the power rankings for losing 42-17 to JSU on Saturday in Montgomery. But, if any school beats either of those two teams, it will count. So, SFA would've benefited had it beaten JSU.
Morgan said that because of questions regarding Jacksonville State's status in regards to the ASUN/WAC alliance, the ASUN believed it would be best to release a statement saying the Gamecocks wouldn't be eligible for the power ratings or the conference championship.
When told that Seitz said that if JSU wins the most games, it will honor its team as the ASUN Conference champion, Morgan said, "Which is fair." Morgan compared it to Central Florida's right to claim an FBS national title in 2017 when it wasn't invited to the College Football Playoff, which Alabama won that year.
So, the issue appears to boil down to who gets the ASUN championship trophy and is included on the league's list of yearly champions.
The ASUN/WAC alliance doesn't appear to bar JSU from either of those, according to the Aug. 26 release.
"Both the ASUN and the WAC will play a full season among their own members, and both will have their own honors, awards and championship hardware," the release said.